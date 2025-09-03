Photos: HERE & NOW - The Official Steps Musical First Look

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You can now get a first look at the UK and Ireland tour of HERE & NOW - the Official Steps Musical which is presented by the band. The tour opened on 29 September at the Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury and will tour until 16 May.

HERE & NOW is a brand new musical from UK pop band Steps, using their iconic music, with an original book by Shaun Kitchener. Featuring Steps’ most beloved hit songs, HERE & NOW is directed by Rachel Kavanaugh, with choreography by Olivier Award-winning Matt Cole.

HERE & NOW stars Rebecca Lock as Caz, Jacqui Dubois as Vel and Blake Patrick Anderson as Robbie, Rosie Singha as Neeta and River Medway as Jem with Finty Williams as Patricia, Ben Darcy as Ben, Chris Grahamson as Gareth, Edward Baker-Duly as Max, John Stacey as Lesley and Lauren Woolf as Tracey. The cast is completed by Georgia Christofi, Kade Ferraiolo, Albert Green, Harry Jack, Casey Jay, Charlie-Jay Johnson, Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah, Dean Rickards, Markus Södergren, Genevieve Taylor and Jessica Vaux.

Welcome to the seaside superstore Better Best Bargains, where it's Friday night, the vibe is right, and everyone's dancing in the aisles. But when Caz discovers the shelves are stocked with lies and betrayal, the summer of love she and her friends dreamed of suddenly feels like a tragedy. Have they all lost their chance of a 'happy ever after'? Or does love have other plans in store...



Photo credit: Pamela Raith