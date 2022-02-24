Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for MACBETH at Shakespeare's Globe

pixeltracker

Expect thrilling action and chilling supernatural moments in Macbeth’s bloody journey from hero to tyrant.

Feb. 24, 2022  

Macbeth is directed by Sarah Frankcom and will open to the public at Shakespeare's Globe from 19 March with performances exclusively for schools running from 3 March.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

Macbeth is a full-scale, gripping, 90-minute production in the Globe Theatre created specifically for young people as part of the 16th anniversary of the Playing Shakespeare with Deutsche Bank project, providing over 20,000 free tickets for students aged 11-16 in state secondary schools in London and Birmingham.

Expect thrilling action and chilling supernatural moments in Macbeth's bloody journey from hero to tyrant. Macbeth is created specifically for young people but is the perfect introduction to Shakespeare for people of all ages.

On a deserted battlefield, in the aftermath of a bloody war, three witches appear to a loyal warrior Macbeth. They tell his fortune and predict his future. This startling encounter unleashes a bloody chain of events that will see him crowned king and use any means necessary to hold on to his power, as the world collapses around him. 

Standing Tickets: £5
Seating Tickets: £15 - £52

19 March - 16 April

https://www.shakespearesglobe.com/whats-on/playing-shakespeare-with-deutsche-bank-macbeth-2022

Photo credit: Cesare De Giglio

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for MACBETH at Shakespeare's Globe
Beth Hinton-Lever

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for MACBETH at Shakespeare's Globe
Stacey Evans, Issam Al Ghussain

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for MACBETH at Shakespeare's Globe
Chris Nayak, David Hartley

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for MACBETH at Shakespeare's Globe
Beth Hinton-Lever, Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, Aoife Gaston, Hannah Azuonye

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for MACBETH at Shakespeare's Globe
Aoife Gaston playing Witch

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for MACBETH at Shakespeare's Globe
Beth Hinton-Lever, Francesca Amewudah-Rivers

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for MACBETH at Shakespeare's Globe
Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, Chris Nayak

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for MACBETH at Shakespeare's Globe
Patrick Elue, Kevin McCurdy

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for MACBETH at Shakespeare's Globe
Patrick Elue, Fiston Barek

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for MACBETH at Shakespeare's Globe
Patrick Elue, Kevin McCurdy

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for MACBETH at Shakespeare's Globe
Patrick Elue, Fiston Barek

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for MACBETH at Shakespeare's Globe
Patrick Elue



Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Book of Mormon Logo Pom Beanie
Book of Mormon Logo Pom Beanie
Summer Love Twist Sleeve Tee
Summer Love Twist Sleeve Tee
Anastasia Teal Journey Tank
Anastasia Teal Journey Tank

More Hot Stories For You