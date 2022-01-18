Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for HAMLET at the Globe

Shakespeare's Globe is presenting, Hamlet which will be performed for the very first time in the candlelit Sam Wanamaker Playhouse by the Globe Ensemble, directed by Associate Artistic Director Sean Holmes.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

In a world of surveillance and counter-surveillance, Hamlet is horrified by the role he seems required to play as madness threatens to rip apart the lies around him and expose the truth beneath. Sean Holmes' production explores Shakespeare's iconic tale of manipulation, disruption and coercion for the first time in the intimate Sam Wanamaker Playhouse.

Sean Holmes returns to the Playhouse after directing the ensemble productions of Henry VI and Richard III in the 2019 Winter Season. The role of Hamlet will be played by George Fouracres, who delighted audiences with his performances in the 2021 Summer Season productions as Flute in A Midsummer Night's Dream and Aguecheek in Twelfth Night, also directed by Sean. George, an actor and comedian, is a member of the critically acclaimed sketch trio Daphne alongside Jason Forbes and Phil Wang.

For more information visit: https://www.shakespearesglobe.com/