Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of THE MIRORR CRACK'D

The tour began performances at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne on 9 September 2022.

Sep. 13, 2022  

All new production photos have been released for the UK Tour of THE MIRROR CRACK'D which began performances at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne on 9 September 2022.

The brand new production of Rachel Wagstaff's acclaimed adaptation of Agatha Christie's THE MIRROR CRACK'D stars Susie Blake as Miss Marple, Sophie Ward as Marina Gregg, Joe McFadden as Jason Rudd, Veronica Roberts as Dolly Bantry, Mara Allen as Cherry Baker, Sarah Lawrie as Ella Zielinsky, Jules Melvin as Heather Leigh, David Partridge as Cyril Leigh, Oliver Boot as Chief Inspector Craddock, Lorenzo Martelli as Guiseppe Renzo, Chrystine Symone as Lola Brewster and Holly Smith in the ensemble.
The Mirror Crack'd From Side to Side was published in the UK in 1962 and adapted as a feature film, The Mirror Crack'd, in 1980, starring Angela Lansbury as Miss Marple, Elizabeth Taylor, Kim Novak, Rock Hudson and Tony Curtis. On television, adaptations of the novel have starred Joan Hickson as Miss Marple in 1992 and Julia McKenzie as Miss Marple in 2011.
THE MIRROR CRACK'D is directed by Philip Franks (Barnes' People, The Haunting of Alice Bowles, The Habit of Art, The Croft and A Cold Supper Behind Harrods) and designed by Adrian Linford, with lighting design by Emma Chapman, sound design by Max Pappenheim, casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG and movement direction by Sophia Vi. The UK Tour is produced by The Original Theatre Company.
