Photos: First Look at WHEN DARKNESS FALLS at Park Theatre

All new production images have been released for the spine-chilling ghost story, WHEN DARKNESS FALLS, which began previews on 18 August at Park Theatre, London and officially opens on Monday 23 August. It is playing at the Park Theatre until 4 September, before going on tour.

The production stars Will Barton as John Blondel and Alex Phelps as The Speaker.



On the small island of Guernsey, local history teacher, John Blondel, runs the Island's only Historical Society. Tonight, as part of the Society's weekly vlog, a young writer who has been researching the island's mysterious and often frightening folklore, has been invited to give a talk. As his seemingly innocent stories unfold - many of which are based on true events - it isn't long before they reveal dark pasts, disturbing truths and unforgettable terrors.



WHEN DARKNESS FALLS is written by James Milton and Paul Morrissey. The production is directed by Paul Morrissey, with illusions by John Bulleid, and designed by Justin Williams, with lighting by Bethany Gupwell and sound by Daniel Higgott.