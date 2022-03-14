Photos: First Look at Unicorn Theatre's GULLIVER'S TRAVELS

Jaz Woodcock-Stewart directs Leah Brotherhead (Netflix's Bridgerton/ITV's Zomboat), Mae Munuo (the Unicorn's The Bolds/ Complicite's I'll Take You to Mrs Cole), Sam Swann (Skellig/ITV's Mr Selfridge) and Jacoba Williams (Globe's A Midsummer Night's Dream/ VAULT Festival When The Sea Swallows Us Whole) in Lulu Raczka's radical re-imagining of Jonathan Swift's surreal masterpiece, Gulliver's Travels for all the family this Easter.

Lemuel Gulliver desperately wants to escape her home life. So she escapes to a world of strange islands and even stranger creatures - from the tiny inhabitants of Lilliput, to the giants of Brobdingnag, and the mysterious and wise Houyhnhnms - and embarks on an epic adventure of survival, unexpected friendship and self-discovery.

Gulliver's fantastical imaginings are vividly brought to life using video cameras, intricate table-top sets and projection alongside live performance in this playful, funny and highly inventive show that uses Swift's biting satire to view our own world from a very different angle.

Lulu Raczka is an award-winning writer for theatre, screen and radio. She started writing with the company Barrel Organ, and has since written for The Gate, the Unicorn and New Diorama Theatre, and had her work performed at Leeds Playhouse, Manchester Royal exchange, Theatre 503 and Soho Theatre. She is currently under commission to the Almeida Theatre and the Rose Theatre, Kingston. In 2019 she won the Imison Award for her radio play Of a Lifetime. For television she has written an episode of the second season of Medici: Masters of Florence, with RAI and Netflix, and is developing work with Expanded Media, Drama Republic and Intaglio Films.

Jaz Woodcock-Stewart is a director working in Theatre, Performance, and Screen. She is from Dudley and is based in London. She is the co-writer and director of Lands (2017-18) and writer and director of Civilisation (2019-2021), a collaboration with acclaimed choreographer Morgann Runacre-Temple. Civilisation won the Jury Prize at the European Festival for Young Stage Directors at Dresden Staatsschauspiel. Jaz will direct a new work for Dresden Staatsschauspiel in 2023. She trained on the National Theatre Studio Directors Course, the Acting and Contemporary Theatre course at East 15 and Dartington College of Arts.

For the theatre, Jaz has directed Fen (LAMDA), Civilisation (Underbelly, Yard), Lands (Bush Theatre), The Bacchae (East 15 Acting School), Days Like This (BAC/BeFestival), You're So Relevant (Five Plays, Young Vic), If I Were Me (Soho Theatre/Underbelly), Where The White Stops (as co-creator; Underbelly/ Bush Theatre/UK Tour). Film includes: Emmeline (short) winner of BFI Future Film Award for Best Fiction. (The Yard).

Learn more at www.unicorntheatre.com.