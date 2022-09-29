Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at THE CONTINGENCY PLAN Double Bill at Sheffield Theatres

Press day will be held on 21 October.

Sep. 29, 2022  

Steve Waters' climate-emergency double bill is brought up to date, specially revised for this Sheffield run thirteen years after their acclaimed debut in 2009. One play is a compelling family drama, the other a thrilling political satire. Each stands alone, together they're a fearless, funny and foreboding portrait of a near future.

Resilience

Freshly appointed as a government advisor Will is in Westminster and out of his depth. As environmental disaster looms, it's a race against time to take action, but can he get ministers to listen before it is too late?

On the Beach

Will's father was a leading climate scientist before retreating to the coast, his promising career mysteriously cut short. Now Will has picked up his father's work, and with the threat of a catastrophic flood moving ever closer, he returns to the family home with news that will force secrets to the surface.

Performing fixed roles across both plays, Joe Bannister (Trouble in Mind) will play the role of Will and Kiran Landa (Extinct) will play the role of Sarika. Joining them are: Geraldine Alexander (Oslo) playing Tessa in Resilience and Jenny in On The Beach, Peter Forbes (Jack Absolute Flies Again) playing Colin in Resilience and Robin in On The Beach, and Paul Ready (Motherland) playing Christopher in Resilience.

Paul Ready returns to Sheffield Theatres, having performed in World Music. Geraldine Alexander, Joe Bannister, Peter Forbes and Kiran Landa make their Sheffield Theatres debut with The Contingency Plan.

Resilience: Friday 14 Oct - Saturday 5 Nov
On the Beach: Saturday 15 Oct - Saturday 5 Nov
Press Day: Friday 21 October (Two Show Day)

Photo Credit: Chris Saunders

