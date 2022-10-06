Photos: First Look at Immersive Production THE BALLAD OF ST JOHN'S CAR PARK at Icon Theatre

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

First Look at Immersive Production THE BALLAD OF ST JOHN'S CAR PARK at Icon Theatre

The Ballad of St John’s Car Park celebrates the positive power of community activism in Medway.

Oct. 06, 2022  

The Ballad of St John's Car Park celebrates the positive power of community activism in Medway, from the protested closure of Chatham's Dockyard in 1984 to the Trans and LGBTQ+ activism that led to the establishment of Medway's First Pride March in 2019. This important immersive and site-specific theatre production, by renowned Icon Theatre, brings a professional creative team, a community ensemble of over 100 people and Icon's award-winning young people's programme Theatre31 into collaboration.

It is a show which was sparked from the positive community activism of renaming a car park (which was previously named after a slave owener) and it is a set at a karaoke bar. Taking inspiration from the true stories of activism in Medway, the show explores how they have shaped the identities of individuals and the community, including the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 and local young people who took part in the Greta Thunberg climate protests in 2018.

The stories are interspersed with spectacular projection, joyous dance and uplifting karaoke song, bringing these poignant stories to life in vivid ways. After the show, the bar and karaoke will stay open for an inclusive community party like no other where the audience can perform their own karaoke songs.

