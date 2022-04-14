Photos: First Look at FANTASTICALLY GREAT WOMEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD, Now on Tour!

All new production images have been released for the spring/summer 2022 tour of Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World.

Based on the book by Suffragette descendant Kate Pankhurst, this inspiring feel-good musical is touring the UK until July. With a catchy pop songbook, an amazing all-female cast brings to life incredible women from history including Marie Curie, Frida Kahlo, Jane Austen, Mary Seacole, Sacagawea and more.

Follow young heroine Jade as she meets these amazing women in the Gallery of Greatness on a school trip, and learns what it means to be empowered... and maybe even change the world.

Learn more at https://fantasticallygreatwomenthemusical.com/ .

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith