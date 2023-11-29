Photos: First Look At OLIVER! at Leeds Playhouse

Lionel Bart’s Oliver! will play at Quarry theatre until Saturday 27 January. 

By: Nov. 29, 2023

POPULAR

BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London Photo 1 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Review: CINDERELLA, Liverpool Everyman Theatre Photo 3 Review: CINDERELLA, Liverpool Everyman Theatre
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards! Photo 4 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards!

Leeds Playhouse has today released the highly anticipated production photos from its spectacular staging of Lionel Bart’s Oliver! now open in its Quarry theatre until Saturday 27 January. 

This classic story of young orphan Oliver, the small boy with the big heart, will have audiences tapping their feet and cheering from their seat as they follow the company on an immersive adventure from a desolate workhouse to the gloriously colourful streets of Victorian London. As Oliver searches for love and a place to call home, he’s befriended by the charming Artful Dodger and kindly Nancy before being drawn into Fagin’s gang of young pickpockets where he comes under the terrifying gaze of dastardly Bill Sikes. 

Director James Brining said: “When I look back over the years to a time long before I was artistic director here, I used to come to see the festive shows at the Playhouse with my family. I saw some amazing shows, like Singin’ in the Rain, Peter Pan, The Sound of Music and Carousel, and what stood out to me was how special the Playhouse is at this time of the year – connecting people from across the city and beyond. I’ll never forget looking into the Quarry theatre and seeing the joy, the pleasure and the response of the audience in that space. I am full of pride for what the company of Oliver! has now created on the stage. The hard work and dedication of each and every member of the theatre are vital in bringing this show to over 50,000 people who have chosen us to share in their celebrations, their family gatherings, their school trips and their nights out with friends. People from all backgrounds, from all over the city and further afield. It’s a concentration of everything that’s best about the Playhouse – a great piece of work done in an ambitious way to a high standard which is experienced by friends, families, schools and people across the city. That’s when this theatre is at its best and I am honored to share that with everyone.”

An adult cast of 19, including actor, comedian, musician and writer Steve Furst as Fagin and leading West End actor Jenny Fitzpatrick as Nancy, are joined on stage by Nicholas Teixeira, 9, Carter-J Murphy, 9, and Theo Wake, 10, as lovable orphan Oliver Twist. Carter and Theo are both making their professional debut. The role of the skilful, cunning and cheeky Artful Dodger will be shared by Felix Holt, 11, Noah Walton, 13, who was last seen at the Playhouse in 2022 as Charlie in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – The Musical, and Hughie Higginson, 13, who has been awarded accolades including a Pride of Britain Award and British Citizen Youth Award, which he received in Parliament. 

Lionel Bart’s award-winning musical, adapted from Charles Dickens’ timeless novel, features some of the most memorable characters and well-loved songs seen on stage, including ‘Food, Glorious Food’ – as featured in the trailer - ‘Oom Pah-Pah’, ‘I’d Do Anything’ and the angelic sounds of ‘Where is Love?’.   

The adult company also includes Chris Bennett; Minal Patel; Zac Adlam; Laura Cairns; Rachel Clare Chan; Rosie Ede; Frankie Hart, Christopher Glover; Llandyll Gove; Simon Green; Danny Lane; Rachel Laurence; Jake Lomas; Martha Pothen; Michaela Stern; Harry Waller; and Scott Waugh.   

They will be joined by thirty-two young people: Aness Ahmed; Beatrice Armitage; Cyrus Campbell; Ella Jade Chadwick; Zane Chaba; Ariana Dar; Rose Dawson; Rebecca English; Aaron Fu; Ana Sofia Gutierrez Robson; Fearne Lily I'Anson; Kalil Judge; Shayne M Maphosa; Leo Maurice; Oliver Maurice; Amelia Minto; Jenson Lee McMaster; Jett Moises; Karis Musongole; Kayleen Nguema; Chizaram Ochuba-Okafor; Maxwell Paton; Robyn Pennington; Alexa Raja; Reggie Rollins; Jessica Russell; Hugh Jack Ryan; Porscha Mai Staniford; Tommy Thompson; Maddison Thew; Raine Williamson and Buster Wolfenden.   

Completing the creative team are: Set and Costume Designer Colin Richmond; Choreographer and Intimacy Director Lucy Hind; Toby Higgins Musical Supervisor; Guy Hoare Lighting Designer; Richard Brooker Sound Designer; Luke Holman Musical Director; Knoetics Music Orchestral Manager; Eleanor Manners Associate Director/Voice Coach; Jo Goodwin Associate Choreographer/Associate Director Young Company; Kenan Ali Fight Director; Associate Sound Designer Nick Lodge; Keston & Keston Children’s Casting & General Management; Annelie Powell Casting Director; Alice Walters Casting Assistant; and Abrehet Semra Trainee Assistant Director.  

Relaxed and Dementia Friendly performances are available and a selection of digital resources, created by the Playhouse’s award-winning Creative Engagement department, will be available free to all schools who book to see the production.  

Leeds Playhouse’s Autumn/Winter 2023 season is sponsored by Caddick Developments in a unique partnership spanning 5 years of the property developer investing in culture in the Leeds City Region.  

Families are at the heart of the theatre experience at Leeds Playhouse this festive season where, alongside Oliver!, the Playhouse is staging an exciting new musical version of Roald Dahl’s picture book The Enormous Crocodile, about a huge hungry crocodile searching for a delicious child to have for tea. It will bring unforgettable music, world-class puppetry and enormous amounts of fun to the Courtyard theatre at Leeds Playhouse from 2 December–6 January. As well as enjoying the theatrical delights, families can make use of the theatre’s child-friendly facilities, including its free creative play area, baby change and family toilets, highchairs and special catering options.  

Photo Credit: Alastair Muir

Photos: First Look At OLIVER! at Leeds Playhouse
The Young Company of OLIVER!

Photos: First Look At OLIVER! at Leeds Playhouse
The Young Company of OLIVER!

Photos: First Look At OLIVER! at Leeds Playhouse
Theo Wake, Noah Walton

Photos: First Look At OLIVER! at Leeds Playhouse
The Company of OLIVER!

Photos: First Look At OLIVER! at Leeds Playhouse
Jenny Fitzpatrick, Chris Bennett

Photos: First Look At OLIVER! at Leeds Playhouse
Frankie Hart, Jenny Fitzpatrick, Hughie Higginson

Photos: First Look At OLIVER! at Leeds Playhouse
Felix Holt and the Company of OLIVER!

Photos: First Look At OLIVER! at Leeds Playhouse
Steve Furst and the Company of OLIVER!

Photos: First Look At OLIVER! at Leeds Playhouse
Chris Bennett, Jenny Fitzpatrick

Photos: First Look At OLIVER! at Leeds Playhouse
J. Murphy

Photos: First Look At OLIVER! at Leeds Playhouse
The Company of OLIVER!

Photos: First Look At OLIVER! at Leeds Playhouse
Steve Furst

Photos: First Look At OLIVER! at Leeds Playhouse
Rosie Ede

Photos: First Look At OLIVER! at Leeds Playhouse
Noah Walton and the Company of OLIVER!

Photos: First Look At OLIVER! at Leeds Playhouse
Minal Patel, Rosie Ede

Photos: First Look At OLIVER! at Leeds Playhouse
The Company of OLIVER!

Photos: First Look At OLIVER! at Leeds Playhouse
Jenny Fitzpatrick, Zane Chaba

Photos: First Look At OLIVER! at Leeds Playhouse
Jenny Fitzpatrick, Zac Adlam

Photos: First Look At OLIVER! at Leeds Playhouse
Jenny Fitzpatrick and the Company of OLIVER!

Photos: First Look At OLIVER! at Leeds Playhouse
Jenny Fitzpatrick and the Company of OLIVER!

Photos: First Look At OLIVER! at Leeds Playhouse
Jenny Fitzpatrick, Felix Holt



Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Video: Watch Kyle Nolan Perform Bedtime for Lola and Lena From THE FINELLIS MUSICAL Photo
Video: Watch Kyle Nolan Perform 'Bedtime for Lola and Lena' From THE FINELLIS MUSICAL

Meet Young Tony Finelli in the new 'Demo Session Video' from The Finellis Musical -- 'Bedtime for Lola and Lena'. Introducing the character of Young Tony and the song, this video showcases the challenges of double casting in this time-jumping musical.

2
Photos: First Look at CINDERELLA at Brixton House Photo
Photos: First Look at CINDERELLA at Brixton House

Following last year’s multi-award nominated and winning Christmas show Alice in Wonderland, Brixton House returns with a brand-new spin on the story of Cinderella. Check out all new photos here!

3
Photos: First Look at POTTED PANTO at Reading Rep Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at POTTED PANTO at Reading Rep Theatre

The Reading Rep Theatre in Berkshire has released  photos from Potted Panto, by Daniel Clarkson, Jefferson Turner and Richard Hurst.

4
A FAMILY BUSINESS Will Embark on UK Tour in 2024 Photo
A FAMILY BUSINESS Will Embark on UK Tour in 2024

 A Family Business is the final part of Chris Thorpe and Rachel Chavkin’s trilogy of shows that look at global issues from an individual standpoint, following on from Confirmation and Status, both Scotsman Fringe First winners.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch An All New Trailer For Frantic Assembly's METAMORPHOSIS Video
Watch An All New Trailer For Frantic Assembly's METAMORPHOSIS
Photos/In Rehearsal For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Watermill Theatre Video
Photos/In Rehearsal For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Watermill Theatre
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Kings Arms Theatre (2/02-2/02)
Christmas Agogo! in UK Regional Christmas Agogo!
Electric Theatre (12/15-12/15)
Eating Myself in UK Regional Eating Myself
Northern Stage (9/23-9/23)
Sing-a-Long-a Matilda in UK Regional Sing-a-Long-a Matilda
Richmond Theatre (2/11-2/11)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
Lighthouse Poole (2/21-2/22)
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Theatre Chipping Norton (11/15-1/14)
A Christmas Carol in UK Regional A Christmas Carol
The North Wall Arts Centre (12/03-1/06)
Swan Lake and The Nutcracker in UK Regional Swan Lake and The Nutcracker
Richmond Theatre (1/11-1/13)
The Kite Runner in UK Regional The Kite Runner
Richmond Theatre (3/12-3/16)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Storyhouse (2/09-2/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You