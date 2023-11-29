Photos: First Look At OLIVER! at Leeds Playhouse

Leeds Playhouse has today released the highly anticipated production photos from its spectacular staging of Lionel Bart’s Oliver! now open in its Quarry theatre until Saturday 27 January.

This classic story of young orphan Oliver, the small boy with the big heart, will have audiences tapping their feet and cheering from their seat as they follow the company on an immersive adventure from a desolate workhouse to the gloriously colourful streets of Victorian London. As Oliver searches for love and a place to call home, he’s befriended by the charming Artful Dodger and kindly Nancy before being drawn into Fagin’s gang of young pickpockets where he comes under the terrifying gaze of dastardly Bill Sikes.

Director James Brining said: “When I look back over the years to a time long before I was artistic director here, I used to come to see the festive shows at the Playhouse with my family. I saw some amazing shows, like Singin’ in the Rain, Peter Pan, The Sound of Music and Carousel, and what stood out to me was how special the Playhouse is at this time of the year – connecting people from across the city and beyond. I’ll never forget looking into the Quarry theatre and seeing the joy, the pleasure and the response of the audience in that space. I am full of pride for what the company of Oliver! has now created on the stage. The hard work and dedication of each and every member of the theatre are vital in bringing this show to over 50,000 people who have chosen us to share in their celebrations, their family gatherings, their school trips and their nights out with friends. People from all backgrounds, from all over the city and further afield. It’s a concentration of everything that’s best about the Playhouse – a great piece of work done in an ambitious way to a high standard which is experienced by friends, families, schools and people across the city. That’s when this theatre is at its best and I am honored to share that with everyone.”

An adult cast of 19, including actor, comedian, musician and writer Steve Furst as Fagin and leading West End actor Jenny Fitzpatrick as Nancy, are joined on stage by Nicholas Teixeira, 9, Carter-J Murphy, 9, and Theo Wake, 10, as lovable orphan Oliver Twist. Carter and Theo are both making their professional debut. The role of the skilful, cunning and cheeky Artful Dodger will be shared by Felix Holt, 11, Noah Walton, 13, who was last seen at the Playhouse in 2022 as Charlie in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – The Musical, and Hughie Higginson, 13, who has been awarded accolades including a Pride of Britain Award and British Citizen Youth Award, which he received in Parliament.

Lionel Bart’s award-winning musical, adapted from Charles Dickens’ timeless novel, features some of the most memorable characters and well-loved songs seen on stage, including ‘Food, Glorious Food’ – as featured in the trailer - ‘Oom Pah-Pah’, ‘I’d Do Anything’ and the angelic sounds of ‘Where is Love?’.

The adult company also includes Chris Bennett; Minal Patel; Zac Adlam; Laura Cairns; Rachel Clare Chan; Rosie Ede; Frankie Hart, Christopher Glover; Llandyll Gove; Simon Green; Danny Lane; Rachel Laurence; Jake Lomas; Martha Pothen; Michaela Stern; Harry Waller; and Scott Waugh.

They will be joined by thirty-two young people: Aness Ahmed; Beatrice Armitage; Cyrus Campbell; Ella Jade Chadwick; Zane Chaba; Ariana Dar; Rose Dawson; Rebecca English; Aaron Fu; Ana Sofia Gutierrez Robson; Fearne Lily I'Anson; Kalil Judge; Shayne M Maphosa; Leo Maurice; Oliver Maurice; Amelia Minto; Jenson Lee McMaster; Jett Moises; Karis Musongole; Kayleen Nguema; Chizaram Ochuba-Okafor; Maxwell Paton; Robyn Pennington; Alexa Raja; Reggie Rollins; Jessica Russell; Hugh Jack Ryan; Porscha Mai Staniford; Tommy Thompson; Maddison Thew; Raine Williamson and Buster Wolfenden.

Completing the creative team are: Set and Costume Designer Colin Richmond; Choreographer and Intimacy Director Lucy Hind; Toby Higgins Musical Supervisor; Guy Hoare Lighting Designer; Richard Brooker Sound Designer; Luke Holman Musical Director; Knoetics Music Orchestral Manager; Eleanor Manners Associate Director/Voice Coach; Jo Goodwin Associate Choreographer/Associate Director Young Company; Kenan Ali Fight Director; Associate Sound Designer Nick Lodge; Keston & Keston Children’s Casting & General Management; Annelie Powell Casting Director; Alice Walters Casting Assistant; and Abrehet Semra Trainee Assistant Director.

Relaxed and Dementia Friendly performances are available and a selection of digital resources, created by the Playhouse’s award-winning Creative Engagement department, will be available free to all schools who book to see the production.

Leeds Playhouse’s Autumn/Winter 2023 season is sponsored by Caddick Developments in a unique partnership spanning 5 years of the property developer investing in culture in the Leeds City Region.

Families are at the heart of the theatre experience at Leeds Playhouse this festive season where, alongside Oliver!, the Playhouse is staging an exciting new musical version of Roald Dahl’s picture book The Enormous Crocodile, about a huge hungry crocodile searching for a delicious child to have for tea. It will bring unforgettable music, world-class puppetry and enormous amounts of fun to the Courtyard theatre at Leeds Playhouse from 2 December–6 January. As well as enjoying the theatrical delights, families can make use of the theatre’s child-friendly facilities, including its free creative play area, baby change and family toilets, highchairs and special catering options.