Photos: First Look At MAGGIE & TED At The Yvonne Arnaud Theatre

Just opened! Don't miss Michael McManus's brilliantly witty radio theatre play MAGGIE & TED at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford this week, running until Saturday 16th October. Stars Martin Jarvis as "Ted" Heath and Clare Bloomer as Margaret Thatcher. They are joined by Lisa Bowerman (Edith Heath), John Glover (Alderman Roberts), Simon Stallard (Ted's Private Secretary) and Jeremy Lloyd (Maggie's Private Secretary).

Check out photos below!



Staged as a radio theatre play, the comedy-drama follows "Ted" Heath and his hilarious and relentless feud with his successor, Margaret Thatcher. For over 20 years Margaret Thatcher and Edward Heath enthralled and appalled the British public with their profound political disagreements, reinforced by their intense personal dislike for one another. Now Maggie and Ted are back! "Mr. Europe" and the "Boadicea of Brexit" rollick their way onto the Surrey stage! Expect plenty of hand-bagging as these two titans of British politics reignite their long-running bitter feud.

Runs until Saturday 16th October 2021

Tickets from £22.50 (Concessions and Members' discounts apply)

Show Times: Tuesday - Saturday evenings at 7:30pm, Thursday and Saturday matinees at 2:30pm

Running Time: 2 hours 20 mins Theatre: Yvonne Arnaud Theatre Age Recommendation: 12+

Booking link: https://www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/whats-on/maggie-and-ted

Box Office: 01483 44 00 00