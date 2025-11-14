Photos: CINDERELLA Pantomime in Rehearsal at Hackney Empire

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hackney Empire has released the first rehearsal images from its magical 2025 pantomime, Cinderella, directed by Clive Rowe, which plays from Saturday 22 November – Wednesday 31 December. Check out the photos below!

Cinderella dreams of a life full of love and adventure, and free from the clutches of her Ugly Sisters and Wicked Stepmother. When an invitation to the party of the year arrives, it might be just the ticket she needs. Throw in some glass slippers, a fairy godmother, and a little sparkle of magic and you’ve got yourself a pantomime that’s guaranteed to be the perfect fit!

This classic rags to riches tale will come to life in Hackney, featuring all your favourite pantomime ingredients. From an unbelievable cast to extravagant costumes, from audience participation to sensational song and dance numbers, make sure you book your tickets before the clock strikes twelve!

The cast of Cinderella, in order of appearance, are Jade Johnson (Cable Street, Southwark Playhouse, & Juliet, UK Tour) as the ‘Fairy Godmother’, Siobhan James (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, UK tour, Moulin Rouge, West End, An Officer and A Gentleman, UK tour) as ‘Cinderella’, Nicholas McLean (The Addams Family, London Palladium and UK Tour; Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre) as ‘Buttons’, Alexandra Waite-Roberts (The Witches, National Theatre; Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre) as ‘Oblivia’, the Wicked Stepmother, Kat B returns for his 20th Hackney Empire pantomime as ‘ Flatula’, an Ugly Sister, George Heyworth (Bourgeois & Maurice, Aladdin, Hackney Empire) as ‘Nausea’, an Ugly Sister, Chrissie Bhima (Tina! the Musical, Aldwych Theatre; The Witches, National Theatre) as ‘Dandini’ and Luke Latchman (Sunset Boulevard, The Savoy; 42 Balloons, The Lowry) as ‘Prince Charming’.

The ensemble joining them are Christian De-Gallerie, Alex Ferro, Vieve Hamilton, Anna Maria Barber, Eloise Simpson, Clio Tamai and Matthew Tratch.

Alongside Clive Rowe as Director, the creative team for Cinderella are Will Brenton (Writer), Steven Edis (Original Music & Songs), Cleo Pettitt (Costume Designer & Design Overview), Wendy Gadian (Musical Director, Musical Arranger), Michael Ward (Choreographer), Tim Mitchell (Lighting Designer) and Richard Bell (Sound Designer).

Photo Credit: Mark Senior