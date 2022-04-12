Photos: Benedict Lombe Takes Home the 2022 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize
The 2022 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize has been awarded to U.K. playwright Benedict Lombe for her debut play Lava.
In a special presentation at Shakespeare's Globe in London, the Blackburn Prize judges presented Lombe with a cash prize of $25,000, and a signed limited-edition print by renowned artist Willem De Kooning, created especially for the Prize.
Check out photos from the event below!
Awarded annually since 1978, The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize is the oldest and largest prize awarded to women+ playwrights, with this being the first time in the history of the award the prize has been awarded to a debut play. Each of the additional nine Finalists received an award of $5,000.
Photo Credit: Roy Baron
Winner Benedict Lombe at The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize 2022
Winner Benedict Lombe and 2021 winner Erika Dickerson-Despenza
Winner Benedict Lombe and Lynette Linton
Lucy Reid and daughter
Chinonyerem Odimba, Paule Constable and guest
Winner Benedict Lombe with judge Adjoa Andoh
Adam Blackburn and guests
Finalists, winner Benedict Lombe, 2021 winner Erika Dickerson-Despenza and Executive Director Leslie Swackhamer
Finalists, winner Benedict Lombe and 2021 winner Erika Dickerson-Despenza
Finalists and winner Benedict Lombe