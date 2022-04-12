Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Benedict Lombe Takes Home the 2022 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize

In a special presentation at Shakespeare's Globe in London, the Blackburn Prize judges presented Lombe with a cash prize of $25,000, and a signed limited-edition print.

Apr. 12, 2022  

The 2022 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize has been awarded to U.K. playwright Benedict Lombe for her debut play Lava.

In a special presentation at Shakespeare's Globe in London, the Blackburn Prize judges presented Lombe with a cash prize of $25,000, and a signed limited-edition print by renowned artist Willem De Kooning, created especially for the Prize.

Check out photos from the event below!

Awarded annually since 1978, The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize is the oldest and largest prize awarded to women+ playwrights, with this being the first time in the history of the award the prize has been awarded to a debut play. Each of the additional nine Finalists received an award of $5,000.

Photo Credit: Roy Baron

Winner Benedict Lombe at The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize 2022

Winner Benedict Lombe and 2021 winner Erika Dickerson-Despenza

Michelle Terry

Winner Benedict Lombe and Lynette Linton

Lucy Reid and daughter

Dawn King

Chinonyerem Odimba, Paule Constable and guest

Winner Benedict Lombe with judge Adjoa Andoh

Adam Blackburn and guests

Finalists, winner Benedict Lombe, 2021 winner Erika Dickerson-Despenza and Executive Director Leslie Swackhamer

Finalists, winner Benedict Lombe and 2021 winner Erika Dickerson-Despenza

Finalists and winner Benedict Lombe


