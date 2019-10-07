Photo Flash: Wolverhampton's DICK WHITTINGTON Stars Arrive In Town On London Red Bus

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's panto stars have arrived in style, rolling into town on a London red bus, direct from the city where the streets are paved with gold!

DICK WHITTINGTON is the rags to riches story from London to Morocco starring Coronation Street's Ryan Thomas in the title role. He was joined by the Grand Theatre's returning pantomime Dame, Ian Adams who plays Sarah The Cook, theatre star Julie Paton as the Spirit of the Bells - Fairy Bowbells, comedy impressionist Aaron James as Idle Jack and Jordan Ginger as Dick's trusty feline sidekick!

They join Su Pollard as Queen Rat and Jeffrey Holland as Alderman Fitzwarren who were at the Grand Theatre in August to launch the pantomime.

Katie Marie-Carter will play Alice Fitzwarren and the cast is completed by a dynamic ensemble; Georgia Curtis, Louis Geirnaert, Stylianos Hadjisavvas, Chloe Lindsay, Amy Murchison, Joseph Robert, Holly Vernon-Harcourt and James Wakeling.

In what promises to be another spectacular Grand Theatre pantomime and a 125th anniversary spectacular, join hero Dick Whittington as he seeks fame, fortune and happiness to become the Lord Mayor of London.

Guided by the magical Spirit of the Bells on an adventure that sends him from London town to the High Seas headed for Morocco, can he outwit the evil Queen Rat, free London from her team of revolting rodents and win the beautiful Alice's hand in marriage? Find out in the ultimate magical pantomime adventure!

DICK WHITTINGTON will be another action-packed pantomime full of laughter, music and eye-popping special effects that audiences have come to expect of a Grand Theatre pantomime with Qdos Entertainment.

The local partner for DICK WHITTINGTON will be Dudley Zoo.

Tickets for DICK WHITTINGTON from Saturday 7 December 2019 - Sunday 12 January 2020 are now on sale. Tickets can be booked in person at the theatre, by calling 01902 42 92 12 or online at grandtheatre.co.uk.





