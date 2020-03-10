Photo Flash: Richard Alston Dance Company Comes to Sadler's Wells

Since forming in 1994, Richard Alston Dance Company has been extolled for their musicality and lyricism. Over 25 years later, their final ever performances will take place at Sadler's Wells.

Their farewell programme exemplifies Richard Alston's commitment to new work and extraordinary music. Voices and Light Footsteps is set to music by Baroque composer Claudio Monteverdi. Shine On, uses Benjamin Britten's On This Island, and features Alston's frequent collaborator, the pianist Jason Ridgway, as well as singer Katherine McIndoe.

Completing the bill is Alston's Mazur set to Frédéric Chopin, and Martin Lawrance's latest work, A Far Cry, choreographed to Edward Elgar's Introduction and Allegro.

On Saturday 7 & Sunday 8 March at Sadler's Wells, London Richard Alston Dance Company will give its final ever performances. Alston, one of the finest choreographers this country has ever produced, is determined for his company to go out on a high as they bid goodbye after 25 years.

Voices and Light Footsteps' title is taken from Henry James' description of Venice in the evening. The choreography is inspired by the sensuously expressive vocal madrigals and instrumental sinfonias of Baroque composer Claudio Monteverdi. Shimmering costumes are by Peter Todd and colourful atmospheric lighting design by the company's Associate Choreographer, Martin Lawrance.

The dancers are Elly Braund, Niall Egan (apprentice), Alejandra Gissler (apprentice), Joshua Harriette, Jennifer Hayes, Monique Jonas, Nahum McLean, Nicholas Shikkis, Jason Tucker and Ellen Yilma. Photo Credit: Roy Tan





