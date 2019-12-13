Photo Flash: Inside the Press Party For OI FROG & FRIENDS!
Several special guests joined FROG, DOG and CAT at the West End premiere of Oi Frog & Friends! this week at the Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue, with Matt Henry, Hannah Waddingham, MC Grammar and Sophie Ellis-Bextor, as well as author Kes Gray and illustrator Jim Field, amongst those attending the brand new family show.
Oi Frog & Friends! has songs, puppets, laughs and more rhymes than you can shake a chime at. It brings together Kes Gray and Jim Field's bestselling and award-winning picture books, published by Hachette Children's Group. It is created for the stage by Director Emma Earle, Designer Zoe Squire (Co-Artistic Directors of Pins and Needles Productions), Composer Luke Bateman and Lyricist Richy Hughes. Puppet Design is by Yvonne Stone with Lighting Design by Ric Mountjoy.
Oi Frog & Friends! plays the Lyric Theatre in the West End until 5 January 2020, before heading on a UK Tour from February 2020. Visit: https://oifrogandfriendslive.com.
Sophie Ellis
MC Grammar and family
Matt Henry and son
Georgie Coleridge Cole and family
Chris Harper and family
Cast and creatives
Jim Field, Kes Gray
Darren Seed, John Winchester, Jim Field, Kes Gray, Simon Yadoo, Lucy Tuck