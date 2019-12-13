Photo Flash: Inside the Press Party For OI FROG & FRIENDS!

Several special guests joined FROG, DOG and CAT at the West End premiere of Oi Frog & Friends! this week at the Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue, with Matt Henry, Hannah Waddingham, MC Grammar and Sophie Ellis-Bextor, as well as author Kes Gray and illustrator Jim Field, amongst those attending the brand new family show.

Oi Frog & Friends! has songs, puppets, laughs and more rhymes than you can shake a chime at. It brings together Kes Gray and Jim Field's bestselling and award-winning picture books, published by Hachette Children's Group. It is created for the stage by Director Emma Earle, Designer Zoe Squire (Co-Artistic Directors of Pins and Needles Productions), Composer Luke Bateman and Lyricist Richy Hughes. Puppet Design is by Yvonne Stone with Lighting Design by Ric Mountjoy.

Oi Frog & Friends! plays the Lyric Theatre in the West End until 5 January 2020, before heading on a UK Tour from February 2020. Visit: https://oifrogandfriendslive.com.





