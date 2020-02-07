Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Viviana Durante Company's ISADORA NOW at Barbican Theatre

Part of Inside Out, a year exploring the relationship between our inner lives and creativity, Viviana Durante Company brings the world premiere of Isadora Now to the Barbican Theatre in February 2020. An evening of performance paying tribute to the American dancer Isadora Duncan, a timeless feminist icon who made work that enabled women to express themselves physically on their own terms.

To open, a rare opportunity to see Duncan's own choreography. Dance of the Furies was created in 1911 and exemplifies daring, courage and ambition - qualities that were widely disapproved of in female dancers at the time. Next the evocative Five Brahms Waltzes in the Manner of Isadora Duncan (1975) by Frederick Ashton, performed here by the legendary ballerina Viviana Durante in her first solo appearance for a decade. And to close, UNDA (waves), a new group piece by choreographer Joy Alpuerto Ritter, co-commissioned by the Barbican, set to specially composed live music by Lih Qun Wong.

With an all-female ensemble, Durante's show celebrates one of Duncan's biggest legacies - a freedom of movement and spirit that has inspired artists and thinkers everywhere - while introducing original dance profoundly influenced by that same revolution today.

The dancers are Begoña Cao, Christina Cecchini, Viviana Durante, Nikita Goile, Charmene Pang and Serena Zaccagnini.

Box office: 020 7638 8891 or www.barbican.org.uk/theatre

Photo Credit: David Scheinmann

Viviana Durante

Viviana Durante

Viviana Durante

Charmene Pang, Serena Zaccagnini, Christina Cecchini, Begoña Cao, Nikita Goile

Company

Christina Cecchini, Joy Alpuerto Ritter, Nikita Goile

Company

Christina Cecchini, Nikita Goile, Charmene Pang, Serena Zaccagnini, Begona Cao

Nikita Goile and Joy Alpuerto Ritter

Christina Cecchini, Joy Alpuerto Ritter, Nikita Goile

Company





