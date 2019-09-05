Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE LAST KING OF SCOTLAND at Sheffield Theatres

Sep. 5, 2019  

In The Last King of Scotland, Gbolahan Obisesan directs Tobi Bamtefa (Idi Amin Dada), Akuc Bol (Kay Amin), George Eggay (Archbishop),Peter Hamilton Dyer (Perkins), Baker Mukasa (Jonah Wasswa), John Omole (Peter Mbalu-Mukasa), Joyce Omotola (Malyam, Journalist One, Barmaid), Mark Oosterveen (Stone), Daniel Portman (Nicholas Garrigan), Hussina Raja (Priti) and Eva Jane Willis (Marina Perkins). The production opens on 1 October, with previews from 27 September, and runs until 19 October.

Idi Amin is the self-declared President of Uganda. When Scottish medic Nicholas Garrigan becomes his personal physician, he is catapulted into Amin's inner circle. A useful asset for the British Secret Service, is Garrigan the man on the inside, or does he have blood on his hands too? The first stage adaptation of the award-winning novel that inspired the Oscar-winning movie, The Last King of Scotland is an electrifying thriller about corruption and complicity.

Photo Credit: Helen Murray

Akuc Bol
Akuc Bol

John Rwoth-Omack
John Rwoth-Omack

Baker Mukasa
Baker Mukasa

Daniel Portman
Daniel Portman

Gbolahan Obisesan
Gbolahan Obisesan

Gbolahan Obisesan
Gbolahan Obisesan

Eva-Jane Willis
Eva-Jane Willis

George Eggay
George Eggay

George Eggay
George Eggay

Hussina Raja
Hussina Raja

John Omole and Hussina Raja
John Omole and Hussina Raja

John Omole
John Omole

Joyce Omotola and Akuc Bol
Joyce Omotola and Akuc Bol

Joyce Omotola
Joyce Omotola

Mark Oosterveen
Mark Oosterveen

Peter Hamilton Dyer
Peter Hamilton Dyer

Peter Hamilton Dyer, John Omole, Daniel Portman
Peter Hamilton Dyer, John Omole, Daniel Portman

Company
Company

Tobi Bamtefa and Joyce Omotola
Tobi Bamtefa and Joyce Omotola

Tobi Bamtefa
Tobi Bamtefa

Tobi Bamtefa
Tobi Bamtefa



