Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For TEENAGE DICK at Donmar Warehouse

Article Pixel Nov. 20, 2019  

The Donmar Warehouse today releases rehearsal images for Teenage Dick, Mike Lew's darkly comic take on Shakespeare's Richard III, directed by Donmar Artistic Director Michael Longhurst.

As winter formal gives way to glorious spring fling, Richard - the class loser - lusts for power at Roseland High.

After years of torment due to his hemiplegia, Richard plots the ultimate rise in power: to become president of his senior class. But like all teenagers, and all despots, he is faced with the hardest question of all: is it better to be loved, or feared?

The cast includes Callum Adams, Alice Hewkin, Siena Kelly, Ruth Madeley, Daniel Monks and Susan Wokoma.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner



