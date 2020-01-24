Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For PASS OVER at the Kiln Theatre
Kiln Theatre presents Pass Over by Antoinette Nwandu, 13 February - 21 March.
Directed by Indhu Rubasingham; Designer Robert Jones; Lighting Designer Oliver Fenwick; Sound Designers Ben & Max Ringham; Movement Director Lanre Malaolu; Casting Director Julia Horan CDG; Voice and Dialect Coach Hazel Holder.
A lamppost. Night. Two friends are passing time. Stuck. Waiting for change.
Inspired by Waiting for Godot and the Exodus, Antoinette Nwandu fuses poetry, humour and humanity in a rare and politically charged new play which exposes the experiences of young men in a world that refuses to see them.
Box Office: 020 7328 1000 / www.kilntheatre.com
Photo Credit: Marc Brenner
Paapa Essiedu and Gershwyn Eustache
Gershwyn Eustache
Alexander Eliot