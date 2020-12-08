Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Greenwich Theatre's THE WOLVES OF WILLOUGHBY CHASE

This Christmas, Greenwich Theatre reopens with Russ Tunney's thrilling festive adaptation of Joan Aiken's classic children's novel, The Wolves of Willoughby Chase. This fun-filled socially distanced adventure is accompanied by an online and interactive experience, Sir Willoughby's Challenge, for those unable to attend the live performance.

Performances run Friday 18th December 2020 - Sunday 10th January 2021.

The Wolves of Willoughby Chase tells the story of two brave and determined girls as they encounter unforgettable characters, take on ferocious wolves and battle through snowy wastelands. Bonnie, Sylvia, and their friend Simon the Goose-boy soon realise that the wolves roaming the forests outside may not be as dangerous as the wolfish adults plotting inside.

Directed by Artistic Director, James Haddrell, with magical musical compositions by David Haller (Puss in Boots, Belgrade Theatre), the perfect way to celebrate the festive season this year is with Greenwich Theatre. Greenwich's favourite pantomime villain Anthony Spargo (Horrible Histories - Barmy Britain Part One and Two, Garrick Theatre; co-writer of Olivier nominated Alice's Adventures Underground for Les Enfants Terribles) will return to the theatre as Miss Slighcarp. He will appear alongside Alice De-Warrenne, Cassandra Hercules, Akshay Khanna, Serin Ibrahim and Reice Weathers (The Upstart Crow, Gielgud Theatre).

Alongside the live performance, Greenwich are also offering audience members the opportunity to join the cast in an online challenge to help Bonnie and Sylvia on an epic venture through their wintry world. Sir Willoughby's Challenge is a brand new theatrical experience for brave and intrepid adventurers aged 6 to 12.

Tickets are available from £11 on www.greenwichtheatre.org.uk.

