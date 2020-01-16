Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For CRONGTON KNIGHTS at the Belgrade Theatre Coventry

Pilot Theatre have released rehearsal images for the premiere of Emteaz Hussain's new adaptation of Alex Wheatle's award-winning novel Crongton Knights.

Crongton Knights, which after premiering at the Belgrade Theatre Coventry from the 8-22 Feb will head out on a national tour, is co-directed by Corey Campbell and Esther Richardson and features in its cast Kate Donnachie ; Simi Egbejumi-David; Zack Douglas; Nigar Yeva; Olisa Odele; Aimee Powell; Khai Shaw and Marcel White.

Life isn't easy on the Crongton Estate and for McKay and his mates it's all about keeping their heads down but when a friend finds herself in trouble, they set out on a mission that goes further than any of them imagined.

Crongton Knights will take you on a night of madcap adventure as McKay and his friends 'The Magnificent Six' encounter the dangers and triumphs of a mission gone awry. In this world premiere adaptation of Alex Wheatle's award-winning novel, the pulse of the city is alive on stage with a soundscape of beatboxing and vocals laid down by the cast and created by acclaimed musician Conrad Murray.

The production will be the second of four co-productions between Pilot Theatre, Derby Theatre, Belgrade Theatre Coventry and York Theatre Royal who last year formed - with the Mercury Theatre Colchester - a new partnership to develop theatre for younger audiences. From 2019-2022 the consortium will commission and co-produce an original mid-scale production each year. Each production will play in all the consortium venues as well as touring nationally. The consortium's first production, Noughts & Crosses, was seen by over 30,000 people on tour with 40 % of the audience being aged under 20.

Crongton Knights will premiere at Belgrade Theatre Coventry from 8-22 February and will then tour to York Theatre Royal (25-29 February), The Lowry Salford (10-14 March), Derby Theatre (17-21 March), Lawrence Batley Theatre (31 Mar-4 Apr) and Theatre Peckham (22 Apr - 9 May)

For more information and tickets on please visit https://www.pilot-theatre.com

Cast

Conrad Murray

Corey Campbell

Corey Campbell

Esther Richardson

Kate Donnachie

Kate Donnachie

Kate Donnachie

Aimee Powell, Corey Campbell, Esther Richardson

Olisa Odele, Simi Egbejumi-David, Khai Shaw, Shak Douglas

Marcel White, Simi Egbejumi-David

Marcel White, Simi Egbejumi-David, Zak Douglas, Aimee Powell

Simi Egbejumi-David, Khai Shaw, Marcel White, Aimee Powell

Simi Egbejumi-David, Khai Shaw, Marcel White, Aimee Powell

Simon Kenny



