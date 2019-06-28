Photo Flash: Inside Press Night For the UK and Ireland Tour of GREASE in Leeds

The press night for the UK and Ireland tour of GREASE took place at Leeds Grand Theatre on Wednesday 26 June. The production runs in Leeds until 20 July 2019. The tour then continues until October 2019.

Check out the photos below!

This is the first new production of GREASE in 25 years and takes an exciting new look at this much loved musical. This production, directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, features beloved songs, including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin', Hopelessly Devoted To You and You're The One That I Want.

Peter Andre and Ore Oduba alternate the role of Teen Angel, with Samantha Mumba playing the role in Dublin from 17 - 23 September. The cast also includes Dan Partridge as Danny, Martha Kirby as Sandy, Louis Gaunt as Kenickie, Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky as Rizzo, Jordan Abey as Doody, Ryan Anderson as Roger, Damian Buhagiar as Sonny, Eloise Davies as Frenchy, Natalie Woods as Jan, Tara Sweeting as Marty, Dale White as Eugene, Jessica Croll as Patty Simcox, Corinna Powlesland as Miss Lynch, Abigail Climer as Cha Cha, Darren Bennett as Vince Fontaine and Will Haswell as Johnny Casino. Completing the cast are Thea Bunting as Cynthia, Emily Beth Harrington as Carly, Jonathan Hermosa Lopez as Bobby, Dom Hutcheson as Mickey, Ruby May Martinwood as Sofia, Lindsay McAllister as Donna Sue and Kevin O'Dwyer as Chad.





