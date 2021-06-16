Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: In Rehearsal For CONSTELLATIONS, With  Zoe Wanamaker and Peter Capaldi

The pair begin performances on 23 June.

Jun. 16, 2021  

Get a first look at Zoe Wanamaker and Peter Capaldi in Constellations, beginning performances on 23 June.

A quantum physicist and a beekeeper meet at a barbeque. They hit it off, or perhaps they don't. They go home together, or maybe they go their separate ways. In the multiverse, with every possible future ahead of them, a love of honey could make all the difference.

This summer Nick Payne's beautiful and heartbreaking romance Constellations is revived in the West End with a twist: four different casts take turns to journey through the multiverse exploring the infinite possibilities of a relationship; each refracting the play afresh. Starring Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah (18 June - 1 August), Peter Capaldi and Zoë Wanamaker (23 June - 24 July), Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey (30 July - 11 September), and Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O'Dowd (6 August - 12 September).

Donmar Warehouse Artistic Director Michael Longhurst returns to direct his West End and Broadway hit. Winner of the Evening Standard Award for Best Play and WhatsOnStage Award for Best Design.

Vaudeville Theatre Box Office: 0330 333 4814 or www.nimaxtheatres.com

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner


