Photo Flash: Giles Andreae and His Son Meet the Cast of CAPTAIN FLINN AND THE PIRATE DINOSAURS

Article Pixel Dec. 19, 2019  

Pirate of the high seas Captain Flinn and his friends met Giles Andreae, their creator and award-winning children's author, as well as the inspiration for the books on which the show is based, Flinn Andreae (now 22)!

Check out the photos below!

Featuring stunning puppetry, original music and dastardly dinosaurs, Captain Flinn and the Pirate Dinosaurs has dropped anchor at the dazzling Spiegeltent at Christmas in Leicester Square for some festive fun all the family can treasure.

Tickets are available from the Christmas in Leicester Square, http://www.christmasinleicestersquare.com/ and 03333 444 167 priced from £8.

Photo Flash: Giles Andreae and His Son Meet the Cast of CAPTAIN FLINN AND THE PIRATE DINOSAURS

Photo Flash: Giles Andreae and His Son Meet the Cast of CAPTAIN FLINN AND THE PIRATE DINOSAURS

Photo Flash: Giles Andreae and His Son Meet the Cast of CAPTAIN FLINN AND THE PIRATE DINOSAURS

Photo Flash: Giles Andreae and His Son Meet the Cast of CAPTAIN FLINN AND THE PIRATE DINOSAURS



Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • CHESS Announces Post-show Talks With Ramin Karimloo, Luke Walsh & Takanori Sato!
  • Ramin Karimloo, Samantha Barks & More Will Lead CHESS in Japan
  • 2019 Laureates Of The Praemium Imperiale Arts Award Celebrated In Tokyo
  • Frank Wildhorn Teams Up with Tracy Miller & Carly Robyn Green for Musical Adaptation of YOUR LIE IN APRIL