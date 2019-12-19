Photo Flash: Giles Andreae and His Son Meet the Cast of CAPTAIN FLINN AND THE PIRATE DINOSAURS

Pirate of the high seas Captain Flinn and his friends met Giles Andreae, their creator and award-winning children's author, as well as the inspiration for the books on which the show is based, Flinn Andreae (now 22)!

Check out the photos below!

Featuring stunning puppetry, original music and dastardly dinosaurs, Captain Flinn and the Pirate Dinosaurs has dropped anchor at the dazzling Spiegeltent at Christmas in Leicester Square for some festive fun all the family can treasure.

Tickets are available from the Christmas in Leicester Square, http://www.christmasinleicestersquare.com/ and 03333 444 167 priced from £8.





