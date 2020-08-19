Photo Flash: First Look at THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND CAST in Rehearsal

The revue features songs from Kander & Ebb’s hit musicals.

The Barn Theatre in Cirencester and Piers Cottee-Jones have released rehearsal photos for their new outdoor production of the Kander & Ebb musical revue The World Goes 'Round.

The revue, which features songs from Kander & Ebb's hit musicals including Chicago and Cabaret, will run for two weeks during the Barn Theatre's Summer outdoor theatre festival BarnFest from 24th August to 5th September.

The World Goes 'Round, conceived by Susan Stroman, David Thompson & Scott Ellis,

follows five individuals as they find themselves careening through the world of love, babies and coffee. From Cabaret to Chicago, the Drama Desk award-winning revue features unforgettable gems, including "Mr. Cellophane", "Maybe This Time", "Cabaret" and "New York, New York", seamlessly interwoven into a passionate, harmonious, up-tempo evening of musical theatre.

The cast for The World Goes 'Round are George Arvidson (The Outpost, Les Miserables), Jenny Fitzpatrick (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Ghost), Nick Barstow (Zorro, Just So), Rosalind Ford (Once, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) and Ryan Carter (Motown The Musical, The Boy Friend).

The production will be directed by Kirk Jameson with musical direction by Nick Barstow. The pair have previously collaborated with the Barn Theatre on their 2018 revival production of the Stiles & Drewe musical Just So. During lockdown they have both been collaborating with Alice Fearn on her digital concert series Intermissions.

The theatre will be adhering stringently to all government guidelines during the festival and have released further details and information regarding the venue and procedures to keep audiences, staff and performers safe on their website here: https://barntheatre.org.uk/barnfest/bfyoursafety

Areas will be divided into pods which individuals or families can purchase. Pricing for pods begins at £40 for up to 4 people with disability and premium options are also available. There are also 5 limited two-person pods per performance at a reduced price.

BarnFest, which runs until 5 September, marks the theatre's first live theatre performances since the start of the year and includes Aaron Sidwell (EastEnders, Wicked), Tricia Adele-Turner (Dear Evan Hansen) & Max Hutchinson (The Woman in Black) in Scoot Theatre's reimagined production of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream (29-30 August).

