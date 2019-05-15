Photo Flash: First Look at THE COLOR PURPLE at Birmingham Hippodrome

The first images of Birmingham Hippodrome and Leicester Curve's production of Tony Award-winning Broadway production The Color Purple have been released, with T'Shan Williams set to take the role of Celie. This brand new production comes to Birmingham Hippodrome from 16th - 20th July 2019.

T'Shan Williams joins the cast as heroine Celie. T'Shan's previous credits include Heather Duke in Heathers The Musical (Theatre Royal, Haymarket & The Other Palace); Caroline, or Change (Hampstead Theatre) and Queen in The Life (Southwark Playhouse) for which she won the Off-West End award for Best Female in a Musical.

She joins the previously announced cast including Joanna Francis as Shug Avery, Ako Mitchell as Mister, Simon-Anthony Rhoden as Mister's son Harpo, Karen Mavundukure as his wife Sophia, Danielle Fiamanya as Celie's sister Nettie and DelRoy Brown as Pa.

The cast is completed by Geoff Aymer, Owen Chaponda, Perola Congo, KM Drew Boateng, Danielle Kassaraté, Anelisa Lamola, Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah, Jochebel Ohene MacCarthy, Landi Oshinowo and Jo Servi.

Directed by Tinuke Craig, The Color Purple is filled with a soul-raising musical score of jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues. The landmark musical, from Alice Walker's Pulitzer prize-winning novel, classic hit film and Tony Award-winning production on Broadway, follows heroine Celie as she discovers her own identity and power over the course of 40 years in 19th century southern America.



The Color Purple comes to Birmingham Hippodrome from 16th - 20th July 2019. To book visit birminghamhippodrome.com or call 0844 338 5000 (4.5p per minute plus your phone company's access charge).





