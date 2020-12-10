Photo Flash: First Look at SNOW WHITE IN THE SEVEN MONTHS OF LOCKDOWN Online Panto

Final casting is today announced for the world premiere of 'Snow White in the Seven Months of Lockdown', a new online panto featuring interactive viewers-choice-moments.

Five much-loved stars of Charles Court Opera's annual Boutique Pantos at King's Head Theatre - Emily Cairns, Meriel Cunningham, Jennie Jacobs, Matthew Kellett and John Savournin - are joined by 'League of Gentlemen'/'Sherlock' star Mark Gatiss and his real-life partner, Ian Hallard ('The Boys in the Band' - Whatsonstage awards Best Actor nomination)' and Marcus Fraser ('Transformers: The Last Knight').

This Christmas the KIng's Head Theatre is closed to live performances, so Charles Court Opera are delivering a panto like no other by moving online and bringing their enduring annual mix of toe-tapping music, side-splitting gags and festive frivolity to the comfort of the nation's living rooms for the very first time!

So, sit back, relax and get your magic mirrors ready to meet a cast of familiar and not-so-familiar characters in this cheeky and inventive take on the age-old story. With both family-friendly and adult-only versions available to stream on the device of your choosing, this unique panto experience is an unmissable Christmas treat for all ages.

Mark Gatiss and Ian Hallard said: "We are delighted to be playing a small part in ensuring that panto season can go ahead this year, and hope that audiences in Islington and beyond will enjoy this intriguing new take on the classic fairy tale 'Snow White'. The show might look a little different this year but it will continue Charles Court Opera and the King's Head Theatre's tradition of providing fabulous entertainment at Christmas time."

Cast: Emily Cairns (as Prince Larry), Meriel Cunningham (as Harry, his valet), Jennie Jacobs (as The Wicked Queen), Matthew Kellett (as all the Dwarfs), and John Savournin (as Snow White) and featuring the voices of Mark Gatiss, Ian Hallard and Marcus Fraser.

Original Script by John Savournin, Original Music & Lyrics by David Eaton, Story Devised by John Savournin and David Eaton, Director John Savournin, Set Designer George Johnson-Leigh, Costume Designer Holly Pigott, Lighting Designer Ben Pickersgill, Choreographer David Hulston, Filmed and edited by Content LDN.