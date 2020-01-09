Photo Flash: First Look at Production Photos for Kevin Elyot's COMING CLEAN

The King's Head Theatre, Making Productions, RGM Productions and Suzanne Jones in association with DeVere Productions present the return of Kevin Elyot's Coming Clean to Trafalgar Studios 2.

See photos from the production below!

Lee Knight stars as Tony. His theatre credits include A Very Very Very Dark Matter (The Bridge Theatre), Adam & Eve (Hope Theatre) and Much Ado About Nothing (Wyndhams Theatre, West End). Film credits include Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire, The Spiritualist, Away With Me, Misrule, and The Doorman.

Elliot Hadley plays the role of William / Jurgen. He was an original cast member of the award-winning verbatim drama 5 Guys Chillin' and, after touring with it nationally and internationally (New York's Soho Playhouse), won the Micheál Mac Liammóir Award for Best Male Performance. Previous performing credits include Alfred Cummins in the BBC's Preston Passion, Dark Matters for Discovery Channel USA, Thomas Kyd in The Dead Shepherd, ITV's The Halcyon, and Far From The Madding Crowd with Michael Sheen and Carey Mulligan.



Stanton Plummer-Cambridge plays Greg. He has recently appeared in Macbeth, The Tempest (Southwark Playhouse), Queers (King's Head Theatre), Richard III, Much Ado About Nothing (Handlebards Summer Tour), and As You Like It (Shakespeare in the Squares). His television and film credits include Black Earth Rising (BBC), The Durrells in Corfu (ITV) and Have We Met Before (BBC 4, BFI Born Digital Series).



Jonah Rzeskiewicz plays the role of Robert. He graduated from RADA only this year. Coming Clean will mark his West End and professional London debut. His previous theatre credits include Edward II (Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester). He will soon appear in Kenneth Branagh's Death On The Nile and Netflix's The Dig, both to be released in 2020.



In 2017, Adam Spreadbury-Maher directed the 35th anniversary production and the first London revival of Coming Clean, Kevin Elyot's first play, which transferred to Trafalgar Studios 2 earlier this year. The play premiered at the Bush Theatre on 3 November 1982. Coming Clean looks at the breakdown of a gay couple's relationship and examines complex questions of fidelity and love.



The play is set in a flat in Kentish Town, north London, in 1982. Struggling writer Tony and his partner of five years, Greg, seem to have the perfect relationship. Committed and in love, they are both open to one-night stands as long as they don't impinge on the relationship. But Tony is starting to yearn for something deeper, something more like monogamy. When he finds out that Greg has been having a full-blown affair with their cleaner, Robert, their differing attitudes towards love and commitment become clear.







Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You