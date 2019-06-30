Photo Flash: First Look at ORLANDO By Virginia Woolf At Camden Fringe

A high-spirited romp through history combining drama, live music, and comedy. Adapted by Sarah Ruhl and produced by Marvellous Machine Theatre Company.

Wednesday 31 Aug to Sunday 4 August 2019, Theatro Technis, Camden, London

Having sold out the initial run of ORLANDO and their 2016/17 show The Tiger's Bride, Marvellous Machine Theatre Company visit Camden Fringe for the first time. Combining live music, dance, movement, puppetry and comedy, they bring to life Virginia Woolf's 1928 classic in an adaptation by Sarah Ruhl.

Orlando: Poet. Lover. Adventurer. After an evening's encounter with a traveller woman, Orlando is transformed forever. This high-spirited romp travels from the court of Queen Elizabeth I to 20th Century London, via Constantinople and the high seas. Age guideline 12+

Get a first look at the photos below!

Website: www.marvellousmachine.com



credit: Katrin Padel

credit: Katrin Padel

credit: Katrin Padel

credit: Katrin Padel

credit: Katrin Padel

credit: Stephen Poole

credit: Lou Corben

credit: Katrin Padel

credit: Katrin Padel

credit: Katrin Padel

credit: Katrin Padel

credit: Katrin Padel

credit: Katrin Padel

credit: Katrin Padel





