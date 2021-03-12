Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: First Look at New Musical Film IN PIECES

The film was written by Joey Contreras.

Mar. 12, 2021  

Future Spotlight Productions today announce that tickets are now on sale for the feature film of new musical In Pieces by Joey Contreras. The film will be available online 23 - 26 April. Tickets are available at https://www.stream.theatre/season/83, and are £15 with 20% of ticket sales going to the LGBT Foundation.

In Pieces is directed by Louis Rayneau, and stars Kyle Birch (Austyn), Amy Di Bartolomeo (Alex), Hiba Elchikhe (Sam), Jordan Luke Gage (Grey), Ross Harmon (Charlie), Beccy Lane (Jael), Danielle Steers (River), and Luke Street (Hunter), with Erin Bell, Millie Cranston, Jack Dargan, Megan Cerys Holland, Rhianna Richards, and Jason Leigh Winter as the ensemble.

Our love lives are constantly in pieces. Shifting in and out of feeling fully complete. But you never know how a single spark one day can unlock a new you, so we make a choice at the crossroad, we say yes to the coffee date, and wherever that leads, we learn to embrace the journey.

Originally presented at Lincoln Center the new musical threads Contreras' musical theatre and pop catalogue into a theatrical setting, exploring the universal search for clarity and empowerment through different kinds of relationships.

Assistant Director is Steph Parry, choreography is by Rachel Sargent, Edward Court is Musical Director, and Fabio Santos is Videographer, with Sound Design by Zachary Woodman.

Photo Credit: Liz Heinrichs

