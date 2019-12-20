Photo Flash: First Look at MAGIC GOES WRONG at the Vaudeville Theatre

Get a first look at Mischief Theatre's upcoming comedy production Magic Goes Wrong at the Vaudeville Theatre, which opens on 8 January 2020. This is a production created with Vegas entertainment legends Penn & Teller and is part of Mischief Theatre's residency at the Vaudeville Theatre.

Created with magic legends Penn & Teller, Mischief Theatre conjure up an evening of grand illusion in Magic Goes Wrong. In the next 'Goes Wrong' comedy to hit the West End, the original Mischief company play a hapless gang of magicians presenting a charity event.

As the accidents spiral out of control, so does their fundraising target!

Cast includes Bryony Corrigan, Roxy Faridany, Dave Hearn, Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, Jonathan Sayer and Nancy Zamit.

Writer / Company Director Jonathan Sayer

Writer / Artistic Director Henry Lewis

Writer Henry Shields

Writers Penn & Teller

Director Adam Meggido

Set Designer Will Bowen

Magic Consultant Ben Hart

Costume Designer Roberto Surace

Lighting Designer David Howe

Sounds Designer Paul Groothuis

Video & Projections Designer Duncan McLean

Mischief Theatre was founded in 2008 by a group of graduates of The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) and began as an improvised comedy group. Mischief Theatre performs across the UK and internationally with improvised and original scripted work. Their other production The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is currently at the Criterion Theatre and on a national UK tour whilst The Play That Goes Wrong has been on a national UK tour and has recently completed a two year run on Broadway. The company is led by Artistic Director Henry Lewis and Company Director Jonathan Sayer.





