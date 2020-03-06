Photo Flash: First Look at LIPSTICK at Southwark Playhouse

Lipstick, a new play by Lily Shahmoon, has its world premiere at Southwark Playhouse. Ed White directs Helen Aluko (Jordan) and April Hughes (Tommy). The production opens at Southwark Playhouse up on 9 March and runs until 28 March, with previews from 4 March.



Tommy is scared of everything. Especially the kids at school who would call him gay if they saw him putting on lipstick. Jordan isn't scared of anything. He's not scared that he likes the way Tommy looks in lipstick. Really, he's not.



Two women play two teenage boys in this timely story of young hearts and the rules that surround us all.

Box Office: 020 7407 0234 or southwarkplayhouse.co.uk





