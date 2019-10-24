Photo Flash: First Look at Jo Brand in SNOW WHITE at Richmond Theatre

Richmond Theatre have today announced that comedian, writer, actor and presenter Jo Brand will lead the cast of this year's spectacular family pantomime, SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS, alongside returning funny man Jon Clegg with hilarious panto dame Jason Sutton from Sat 7 Dec 2019 - Sun 5 Jan 2020. Press are invited to attend for review on Thursday 12th December at 7pm.

Well-loved comedian, writer, presenter and actress Jo Brand will star as The Wicked Queen. A mainstay on television and the comedy circuit since the mid-80s, Jo has forged a highly successful career in alternative comedy, headlining across the country and regularly appearing on stage and screen. Best known for her Channel 4 show Jo Brand Through the Cakehole, she also co-created and starred in Getting On for the BBC, is a regular guest on QI and Have I Got News For You and is currently the presenter of The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice. In addition to her comedic and presenting work, she has also written four critically acclaimed novels, and two autobiographies; Look Back in Hunger and Can't Stand Up For Sitting Down. Last year she released her critically-acclaimed book Born Lippy and released the film adaptation of her book The More You Ignore Me, which won the National Film Award for Best Comedy 2019.

After his swashbuckling success as Mr Smee in last year's pantomime Peter Pan, Jon Clegg returns to star as Snow White's best friend, Muddles in this, his 19th consecutive year in pantomime. The Britain's Got Talent finalist has been a regular on stages across the country with his unique celebrity impersonations and quick wit. He also appeared on the ITV topical comedy sketch show Newzoids and regularly entertains international audiences performing his one-man comedy and impressions show on cruise ships and hotels across the Mediterranean and the Caribbean. He also starred in the UK tour of award winning musical Forever in Blue Jeans.

Jason Sutton, best-known for his award-winning alter ego Miss Jason has been entertaining audiences across the country for over 17 years. Aside from his cabaret work Jason's television credits include The Weakest Link, Come Dine with Me, Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is and Sky1's Chocky-Wocky-Do-Dah. On stage Jason also received rave reviews for his leading role of Terri in Peter Nichols' Privates on Parade and starred in The Boys in the Band, directed by Christopher Biggins. SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS marks Jason's third pantomime for Qdos Entertainment, having previously starred as Nurse Nancy alongside Jessie Wallace in Bromley and Brendan Cole in High Wycombe.

SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS will be lavishly brought to life in a production packed full of magical mirrors, seven friendly dwarfs, an abundance of comedy, and sensational song and dance routines from producers Qdos Entertainment, the team behind the annual must-see production for the last two years.

Jonathan Kiley, Casting Director for Qdos Entertainment said: "A theatre as iconic as Richmond really deserves the best casting so we are thrilled to have secured Jo Brand to star as the ultimate Wicked Queen. Not only will her deadpan humour make for a very different villain, it will have audiences in stitches, and coupled with the wonderful Jon and Jason, this year's show will truly be magical."

Richmond Theatre's Theatre Director Brendan Riding said, "Jo has brought several of her stand up performances to Richmond Theatre over the years and I'm excited to see her as the Wicked Queen this year! With her classic dry wit and no doubt a SLICE of wickedness, she's sure to have audiences in hysterics. Jon returns by popular demand and with Richmond newcomer Jason making this one Panto not to be missed!"

SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS will run from Saturday 7 December 2019 to Sunday 5 January 2020. Book now to secure the best seats, or you won't be able to look yourself in the mirror!





