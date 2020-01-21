Photo Flash: First Look at ISADORA NOW at the Barbican

Part of Inside Out, a year exploring the relationship between our inner lives and creativity, Viviana Durante Company brings the world premiere of Isadora Now to the Barbican Theatre in February 2020. An evening of performance paying tribute to the American dancer Isadora Duncan, a timeless feminist icon who made work that enabled women to express themselves physically on their own terms.

To open, a rare opportunity to see Duncan's own choreography. Dance of the Furies was created in 1911 and exemplifies daring, courage and ambition - qualities that were widely disapproved of in female dancers at the time. Next the evocative Five Brahms Waltzes in the Manner of Isadora Duncan (1975) by Frederick Ashton, performed here by the legendary ballerina Viviana Durante in her first solo appearance for a decade. And to close, UNDA (waves), a new group piece by choreographer Joy Alpuerto Ritter, co-commissioned by the Barbican, set to specially composed live music by Lih Qun Wong.

With an all-female ensemble, Durante's show celebrates one of Duncan's biggest legacies - a freedom of movement and spirit that has inspired artists and thinkers everywhere - while introducing original dance profoundly influenced by that same revolution today.

The dancers are Begoña Cao, Christina Cecchini, Viviana Durante, Nikita Goile, Charmene Pang and Serena Zaccagnini.

Viviana Durante said: "When dance is becoming increasingly about athleticism, Isadora Duncan is a vital reminder that our art form lives or dies by its artistry and ability to communicate. I want to celebrate the freedom that Isadora brought to dance - and particularly to women dancers and choreographers, who continue to develop her legacy today."

Toni Racklin, Head of Theatre and Dance at the Barbican, said: "We're delighted to welcome Viviana Durante Company back to the Barbican. This time we see the company in the Theatre with an evening inspired by the great feminist icon Isadora Duncan which allows us to see choreographic work from across the generations - a rarely seen piece created by Duncan, a stunning solo by Sir Frederick Ashton performed by Durante herself, and an exciting contemporary response from the talented Joy Alpuerto Ritter."

Photo Credit: David Scheinmann



Viviana Durante

Viviana Durante

Viviana Durante

Viviana Durante





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You