Photo Flash: First Look at GRACELAND LIVE

Producers of the West End and global smash-hit show The Simon & Garfunkel Story today announce the world premiere of GRACELAND LIVE, a celebration of Paul Simon's multi-Grammy award winning album Graceland.



Thirty years after the release of this ground breaking album, featuring such unforgettable songs as You Can Call Me Al, Under African Skies and Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes, this incredible concert will recreate Graceland in full with painstaking attention to detail.



With New York-based musician and YouTube sensation Josh Turrner (whose own video of Graceland has been viewed 1.2 million times) as Paul Simon, the South African Cultural Choir UK recreating the fabulous Ladysmith Black Mambazo harmonies to perfection, and a live band.



A 15-date UK tour launches on Sunday 13 October at Leicester's De Montfort Hall, with more dates to be announced.

Photo Credit: Hamish Gill



Graceland Live

Josh Turner and South African Cultural Choir

Josh Turner

South African Cultural Choir

Graceland Live

Josh Turner and South African Cultural Choir

Josh Turner and South African Cultural Choir

South African Cultural Choir

South African Cultural Choir

Josh Turner

Josh Turner and South African Cultural Choir





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You