Photo Flash: First Look at GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS at the London Palladium

Qdos Entertainment today (10 December 2019) releases production images for the 2019 London Palladium Pantomime Goldilocks and the Three Bears which runs at the iconic London venue until Sunday 12 January 2020.

The cast comprises Paul O'Grady as Baron Von Savage, Matt Baker as Joey the Clown, season regulars Julian Clary as The Ringmaster, Paul Zerdin as Silly Billy, Nigel Havers as Daddy Bear and Gary Wilmot as Dame Betty Barnum, Lauren Stroud as Baby Bear, Janine Duvitski as Mummy Bear and Sophie Isaacs in the title role.

They are joined by internationally renowned illusionist Phil Hitchcock, The Skating Medini (Asia and Dylan Medini) - a dynamic high-speed roller-skating act from one of Italy's oldest circus families, and Europe's youngest stunt rider Peter Pavlov and the 'Globe of Speed' as well as ensemble members Charlotte Bazeley, James Bennett, Myles Brown, Samara Casteallo, Belle Kizzy Green, Sally Jayne Hind, Stevie Hutchinson, Ediz Ibrahim, Mollie McGugan, Ella Nonini, Alexanda O'Reilly, Justin Thomas, Amy Thornton, Maxwell Trengove, Charlotte Wilmott and Luke Woollaston.

Dame Betty Barnum and her daughter Goldilocks' circus is under threat from an evil rival circus owner and, with the help of their madcap circus friends, they're battling to rescue their Big Top from ruin. Will they succeed? All seems lost, until three brilliant Bears join the gang... Roll up, roll up to see panto join the circus, and be swept away by a London Palladium spectacular that's just right, at the home of pantomime!

Returning for the fourth year and once again produced by the Olivier award-winning team and directed by Michael Harrison, choreography will be by Karen Bruce, set design will be by Ian Westbrook, with a returning team of costume designers including Hugh Durrant, visual special effects by The Twins FX, lighting by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Gareth Owen and original music by Gary Hind.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You