Photo Flash: First Look at GASLIGHT at Watford Palace Theatre

Watford Palace Theatre presents Patrick Hamilton's classic psychological thriller, Gaslight. Richard Beecham directs Hannah Hutch (Nancy), Sandra James-Young (Elizabeth), Jasmine Jones (Jack Manningham), Tricia Kelly (Inspector Rough) and Sally Tatum (Bella Manningham). The production opens on 7 October with previews from 2 October and runs until 26 October.

A young woman, Bella Manningham, becomes increasingly uncertain of her own sanity, under pressure from her handsome, charismatic husband. A stranger arrives, saying he is there to help her - but can she trust him? Will she find the strength to break free?

The West End play, which debuted in 1938, gave rise to the term 'gaslighting' - a form of psychological abuse where one person attempts to manipulate another into questioning their own sanity.

Director Richard Beecham returns to Watford Palace Theatre to bring a fresh theatrical energy to this gripping and suspenseful thriller. Hamilton's original text is translated into a 21st century safe house, where a group of women, fleeing domestic abuse, re-enact the 1938 smash-hit play.



Tricia Kelly, Sally Ttaum

Sandra James-Young, Sally Tatum

Sally Tatum, Jasmine Jones

Sally Tatum

Jasmine Jones, Hannah Hutch

Cast with Tricia Kelly an Sally Tatum

Cast





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You