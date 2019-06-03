Photo Flash: First Look at Freedom Studios' BLACK TEETH AND A BRILLIANT SMILE

Jun. 3, 2019  

Freedom Studios have released production images for the premiere of Black Teeth and a Brilliant Smile, award-winning screenwriter Lisa Holdsworth's new stage adaptation of Adelle Stripe's compelling novel which fictionalised the brief and defiant life of the celebrated playwright Andrea Dunbar.

The Beacon, Buttershaw, Bradford, 1990. Andrea Dunbar, acclaimed writer of Rita, Sue, and Bob Too, mum, sister, best friend, is struggling with her latest work. Her aching head is full of voices, stories from her past which have to be heard. The play is a fictionalised account of the life of Andrea Dunbar.


Featuring an all-female cast and adapted for the stage by screenwriter Lisa Holdsworth (Ackley Bridge, Waterloo Road and Call the Midwife) Black Teeth and a Brilliant Smile, starts it's sold out run at The Ambassador in Bradford from the 30 May-8 June and then tours until the 30 June.

Directed by Kash Arshad (Airplays, Leeds Playhouse and Memories of Partition, Royal Exchange), the production's all-female cast will feature Emily Spowage (Eaten by Lions, Mecca Films); Lucy Hird (The Funfair, HOME), Claire- Marie Seddon (Tarzanne, Interplay); Balvinder Sopal (Partition, Leeds Playhouse) and Laura Lindsay (Partus, Third Angel and Sheffield Theatres) .

Black Teeth and a Brilliant Smile will tour until the 30 June including dates in Bradford, Leeds, Oldham, Barnsley, Wakefield, Doncaster and Harrogate

To book tickets and for more information on Black Teeth and a Brilliant Smile visit www.freedomstudios.co.uk

Photo Credit: Tim Smith

Photo Flash: First Look at Freedom Studios' BLACK TEETH AND A BRILLIANT SMILE
Lucy Hird and Claire-Marie Seddon

Photo Flash: First Look at Freedom Studios' BLACK TEETH AND A BRILLIANT SMILE
Lucy Hird and Claire-Marie Seddon

Photo Flash: First Look at Freedom Studios' BLACK TEETH AND A BRILLIANT SMILE
Emily Spowage, Lucy Hird, and Claire-Marie Seddon

Photo Flash: First Look at Freedom Studios' BLACK TEETH AND A BRILLIANT SMILE
Emily Spowage, Lucy Hird, and Claire-Marie Seddon

Photo Flash: First Look at Freedom Studios' BLACK TEETH AND A BRILLIANT SMILE
Emily Spowage and Lucy Hird

Photo Flash: First Look at Freedom Studios' BLACK TEETH AND A BRILLIANT SMILE
Emily Spowage and Lucy Hird

Photo Flash: First Look at Freedom Studios' BLACK TEETH AND A BRILLIANT SMILE
Emily Spowage

Photo Flash: First Look at Freedom Studios' BLACK TEETH AND A BRILLIANT SMILE
Emily Spowage

Photo Flash: First Look at Freedom Studios' BLACK TEETH AND A BRILLIANT SMILE
Emily Spowage and Lucy Hird

Photo Flash: First Look at Freedom Studios' BLACK TEETH AND A BRILLIANT SMILE
Cast Members from Black Teeth and a Brilliant Smile

Photo Flash: First Look at Freedom Studios' BLACK TEETH AND A BRILLIANT SMILE
Cast Members from Black Teeth and a Brilliant Smile

Photo Flash: First Look at Freedom Studios' BLACK TEETH AND A BRILLIANT SMILE
Cast Members from Black Teeth and a Brilliant Smile

Photo Flash: First Look at Freedom Studios' BLACK TEETH AND A BRILLIANT SMILE
Cast Members from Black Teeth and a Brilliant Smile



