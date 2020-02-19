Photo Flash: First Look at Caryl Churchill's A NUMBER at Bridge Theatre
Polly Findlay directs Roger Allam and Colin Morgan in Caryl Churchill's play A Number at the Bridge Theatre running to 14 March 2020. Designs are by Lizzie Clachan with lighting by Peter Mumford, sound by Carolyn Downing, music by Marc Tritschler and casting by Robert Sterne.
Photo Credit: Johan Persson