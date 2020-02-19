Photo Flash: First Look at Caryl Churchill's A NUMBER at Bridge Theatre

Polly Findlay directs Roger Allam and Colin Morgan in Caryl Churchill's play A Number at the Bridge Theatre running to 14 March 2020. Designs are by Lizzie Clachan with lighting by Peter Mumford, sound by Carolyn Downing, music by Marc Tritschler and casting by Robert Sterne.

Address: Bridge Theatre, 3 Potters Fields Park, London, SE1 2SG

Box Office: 0333 320 0051 or boxoffice@bridgetheatre.co.uk

Access: 0333 320 0051 or access@bridgetheatre.co.uk

Website: www.bridgetheatre.co.uk





