Photo Flash: First Look at CINDERELLA at Croydon's Fairfield Halls

Cinderella - a truly innovative new family pantomime from Imagine Theatre and Fairfield Halls, plays in the world-class 1,802 seat Phoenix Concert Hall from Tuesday 10 December 2019 to Sunday 5 January 2020, with a press night on Thursday 12 December.

Grace Chapman (recently seen in Mame at the Hope Mill Theatre, in Dick Whittington at the New Wimbledon Theatre, as well as roles in Sweeney Todd, Wicked, and The Sound of Music), will star as 'Cinderella,' and West End performer James Bisp (Phantom of the Opera, Spamalot, Joseph and his Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) will star as 'Prince Charming'. They will join the previously announced Ore Oduba, who is making his pantomime debut as 'Dandini', panto regular and comedian Tim Vine as 'Buttons' and CBeebies presenter Cat Sandion as 'Fairy Godmother', plus a team of talented youngsters from Croydon and the surrounding areas - who were selected after a busy open audition at Croydon Town Hall earlier in the year. Completing the cast are panto regulars Jason Marc-Williams and Alistair Barron as the Ugly Sisters and Katie Cameron as the Wicked Stepmother

Will the evil Ugly Sisters thwart the path of true love for Cinderella and her Prince Charming or will her Fairy Godmother help save the day? Bring the whole family along to the Fairfield Halls this Christmas to find out, you'll have a ball!

Cinderella is one of the highlights of an eclectic Autumn/Winter season at the newly re-launched Croydon Fairfield Halls, which officially opened on Monday 16 September 2019.

