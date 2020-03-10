Photo Flash: First Images of DORIAN â€“ A Rock Musical â€“ In Rehearsal

Get an exclusive look inside the rehearsal room for the premiere of the new Rock Musical based on Oscar Wilde's "The Picture of Dorian Gray".

Photos below!

"DORIAN", with music and lyrics by Joe Evans, has three exclusive performances at The Other Palace on March 20th and March 21st. Set in a timeless, fantasy world - a London that we recognise but may not actually exist - it reveals the darker sides of Dorian Gray's tragic life: the real one and the portrait, and features a powerful, original musical score; bringing back the edginess to the story that has sometimes been lost over the years. When it was first published in 1890, The Picture of Dorian Gray caused an outcry. Reviewers widely condemned Oscar Wilde's Faustian tale of aestheticism and duplicity, of hedonism and indulgence as "poisonous" and "discreditable", prompting publishers and booksellers to pull copies from their bookshelves.

In rehearsal are KEITH RAMSAY (as Dorian Gray), fresh from his critically acclaimed performance as Sergei Rachmaninoff in "Preludes" at Southwark Playhouse, with FIA HOUSTON-HAMILTON (Wolf of Wall Street, Mamma Mia!, Ghost, The Musical), JOHN ADDISON (Titanic, Jeckyll & Hyde the Musical, The Life), JOHANNA STANTON (The Rocky Horror Show, Little Voice, Footloose, Grease), LEWIS RAE (Mame, Miracle on 34th Street, Gatsby) and ROBERT GROSE (Kinky Boots, Eastenders, Starlight Express); led by Musical Director, HENRY BRENNAN (Little Shop of Horrors, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Carmen 1808)

Written and directed by LINNIE REEDMAN, "DORIAN", inspired by Oscar Wilde's classic novel, tells the story from the point of view of the lead characters: the focus becomes less on the portrait that ages in the attic while Dorian Gray finds eternal youth, but more on the relationships between the characters within the story - and the effects that Dorian's 'Faustian Pact' has on himself and those close to him. Although the original novel was written over one hundred and twenty years ago, the central themes of the novel are still just as relevant, if not more so, in today's social media obsessed society.

DORIAN; the secret child of love and death is suddenly thrust into a confusing world. A world where love dare not speak its name, yet everybody is searching for it.

On his search he comes across the many mirrors of his soul. The dangerous and charismatic Lord Henry thrusts him into a hedonistic lifestyle, Sibyl Vane sees him as the Romantic lead and Lady Henry merely wants to prey on him. But it is the gentle society painter, Basil Hallward, who shows him as he truly is.

On his quest to find his true identity, Dorian must decide if it is better to be loved or to be feared

When Dorian realises the painting is, in fact, a portrait of his conscience, he sees the eyes of the Devil... and decides to try to reverse time.

