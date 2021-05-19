Photos: Check Out Production Shots of MTFESTUK 2021 Musicals FAR FROM HEAVEN & #50DAYS

The 2021 festival runs from 17-29 May at The Turbine Theatre, London, before embarking on a 'digital' UK Tour from the 31 May - 4 July. The full list of venues and touring dates are as follows:

The Turbine Theatre, Battersea

(Monday 17 May - Saturday 29 May)

Norwich Theatre Royal, The Belgrade Theatre, Coventry & Birmingham Hippodrome (Monday 31 May - Sunday 6 June)

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton & the Mercury Theatre, Colchester

(Monday 7 June - Sunday 13 June)

Curve Theatre, Leicester & Dundee Repertory Theatre

(Monday 14 June - Sunday 20 June)

New Wolsey Theatre & Theatre Clwyd

(Mon 21 June - Sunday 27 June)

Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Sheffield Theatres & The Lowry, Salford

(Monday 28 June - Sunday 4 July)

The Festival sets out to promote quality artistry, showcasing new musicals to UK audiences with a view to elevating them to full production, and giving audiences an insight into the process of creating new work and the art of collaboration. Paul Taylor-Mills launched the inaugural MTFestUK season at The Other Palace in 2019, followed by a 2020 season in February last year, at The Turbine Theatre.

The 2021 festival line-up includes an exciting and diverse selection of eight new musicals: Far From Heaven, #50days, The Man In the Ceiling, Millennials, HouseFire, Cake, Proud and Tony! (A Tony Blair Rock Opera).



Featuring a truly spectacular company of international stars, with a number of Tony and Olivier Awards to their names,the full line up of world class performers includes:

Tori Allen-Martin, Stephen Ashfield, Alex Austin,Charlie Baker, Luke Bayer, Jenna Boyd, Alex Cardall, Matthew Croke, Allie Daniel, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Chris Draper, Cory English, Aminita Francis, Jordan Luke Gage, Scott Garnham, Tiffany Graves, Beth Hinton-Lever, Aimee Hodnett, Jazz Jenkins, Nadine-Rose Johnson, Reuben Joseph, Eleanor Kane, Idriss Kargbo, Freddie King, Emma Kingston, Gemma Knight Jones, Melanie La Barrie, Marie Lawrence, Simon Lipkin, Andrew Lippa, Rebecca Locke ,Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Tim Mahendran, Carl Man, Nick McLean, Ako Mitchell, Kyran Mitchell-Nanton, Grace Mouat, Phoebe Panaretos, Bryce Pinkham, Sharon Rose, Robert Saunders, Cleve September, Robin Simões da Silva, Nicola Sloane, Jodie Steele, Scarlett Strallen, Sebastien Torkia, Rebecca Thornhill, Paul Thornley and Obioma Ugola.*



In addition to the highly talented performers, the festival also includes a huge mix of exciting creative talent including: Tasha Taylor-Johnson, Morgan Lloyd Malcolm, Jack McManus, Drew McOnie, Matt White,Thabo Stuck, Scott Frankel and Poppy Burton Morgan.