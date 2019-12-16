Photo Flash: Check Out Photos From Theatre Lab's Production of Charles Dickens' GREAT EXPECTATIONS

Article Pixel Dec. 16, 2019  

Theatre Lab presents Charles Dickens' Great Expectations. Everyone in this story had great expectations: betterment, revenge, love, fortune, redemption, freedom. It all started with a beautiful young bride, in love, on her wedding day, many years before. The wedding never happened. The clocks stopped at twenty to nine on that ill fated day at Satis House, and she has a story to tell.

Take a look at photos below!

How did the ecstasy of love turn into a pursuit for revenge? Why did Pip, a young orphan, long to be a gentleman? How did a convict find freedom and redemption? How did a beautiful young girl grow up without a heart? How were they all victims of great expectations? Back and forth through the lives of Miss Havisham, Pip and Estella, the mysteries of Satis House are unravelled, and the stories of Dickens' famous and much loved characters unfold.

Theatre Lab Company, the creators of the applauded production of Jamaica Inn are known for dynamic, daring and visually stunning work, and at the same time, creating accessible and engaging theatre for a wide audience.

Online: https://theplaygroundtheatre.london/events/great-expectations/

Photo Credit: Panayis Chrysovergis

Samuel Lawrence

Samuel Lawrence, David Furlong

Helen Bang

Samuel Lawrence, David Furlong

Helen Bang

Samuel Lawrence, Helen Bang, Denise Moreno

Helen Bang

Samuel Lawrence, Denise Moreno

Helen Bang, Shaun Amos

Matthew Wade, Samuel Lawrence, Fanny Dulin

Samuel Lawrence, Denise Moreno

Shaun Amos, Helen Bang, David Furlong

Denise Moreno

Denise Moreno, Samuel Lawrence



