Photos: Check Out Production Shots of THE SMARTEST GIANT IN TOWN

New production images are today released for the brand-new musical adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's much-loved story The Smartest Giant in Town, published by Macmillan Children's Books.

Co-produced with Fierylight, the new show is a highlight of Little Angel's 60th anniversary season and will run until 8 August at Little Angel Studios.

Subject to government guidelines more tickets will go on-sale on 16 June at littleangeltheatre.com.

The Smartest Giant in Town is adapted for the stage by Little Angel artistic director Samantha Lane, who also directs, and award-winning musician Barb Jungr, who has also composed new music for the production. Their previous collaborations for Little Angel including The Singing Mermaid, Mother Christmas and The Pixie & the Pudding.

George wishes he wasn't the scruffiest giant in town. So when he sees a new shop selling giant-sized clothes, he decides it's time for a new look: smart trousers, smart shirt, stripy tie, shiny shoes. Now he's the smartest giant in town . . . until he bumps into some animals who desperately need his help - and his clothes!

Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler are the UK's leading picture book partnership. Their books together, which include modern classics The Gruffalo and The Gruffalo's Child, are popular globally and have sold over 75 million copies worldwide. The Smartest Giant in Town was first published by Macmillan Children's Books in 2002.

