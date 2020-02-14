Petula Clark To Take To Theatre Royal Haymarket Stage In Conversation With Edward Seckerson

Petula Clark will take to the Theatre Royal Haymarket stage for one night only, on Sunday 19th April 2020, in conversation with Edward Seckerson. Tickets for Downtown with Petula Clark in Conversation with Edward Seckerson are on sale now at www.fane.co.uk/petula.

The word 'legend' is grossly overused these days. But not in this case. Petula Clark has traversed the decades and repeatedly topped the pop music charts emerging as one of the bestselling British female artists of all time. She graduated from child songstress - entertaining the troops with Julie Andrews - to child actress effectively growing up before our eyes in 25 films for the Rank Organisation. With the great British songwriter, arranger and producer Tony Hatch she scored hit after hit achieving the Holy Grail of pop success - an American No 1 - with the now iconic Downtown. Across the Channel she conquered France and married a Frenchman.

She has danced with Fred Astaire, crossed paths with everyone from Dean Martin and Harry Belafonte to The King 'Elvis Presley' himself. She rescued Willy Russell's Blood Brothers on Broadway, played Norma Desmond in Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard in the West End, and is currently 'feeding the birds' in Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins revival at the Prince Edward Theatre.

By her own admission Petula Clark is not nostalgic by nature, but she has tales to tell and in this exclusive event with the writer and broadcaster Edward Seckerson there'll doubtless be plenty of them.

Collector's Edition of Petula's Album A Valentine's Day Concert at the Royal Albert Hall is available for purchase via: www.unitedmusic.ch/store





