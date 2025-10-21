Petri Alanko Will Appear in Conversation at EGX London 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join BAFTA-nominated composer, musician and producer Petri Alanko at EGX in conversation with GI.Biz features editor Lewis Packwood as they explore Alanko's musical journey, creative process, and scoring Remedy Entertainment's Connected Universe including unrevealed secrets and trivia behind the soundtracks for ALAN WAKE 2, CONTROL, QUANTUM BREAK and ALAN WAKE.﻿

Petri Alanko (aka Lowland) is a three times BAFTA-nominated Finnish composer, musician and producer who creates deeply emotional soundscapes for visual media, including games, television and movies. His dynamic repertoire ranges from the haunting orchestral/electronic scores for Remedy Entertainment's psycho-thriller, ALAN WAKE, to the thematic hybrid works of action blockbuster QUANTUM BREAK and the complex musical landscape of CONTROL featuring a twisted and ominous electronic sci-fi score for Remedy's cinematic triumph. Returing to ‘The Dark Place', Alanko's latest musical adventure was composing the intense duality and character-driven score for Remedy's supernatural horror sequel, ALAN WAKE II.﻿

﻿

For ALAN WAKE II, Alanko curated the game's unique surreal soundscape with a custom-built Apprehension Engine (multi instrumental device), Mega Marvin (metallic percussion instrument), and other manipulated percussion sounds sourced from a 'plate reverb'. As the narrative unfolds, the melodies and harmonies are to tied to each character but their different soundscapes and unique instrumentation evolve and intertwine as the worlds collide between protagonist Saga in her world and Alan Wake in ‘The Dark Place'.﻿

﻿

As an artist and performer, Alanko has toured extensively with popular Finnish bands including keyboards for Neon2, recorded the critically acclaimed albums, ‘Classical Trancelations 1, 2 and 3' (under his Lowland moniker) and performed ‘Classical Trancelations In Concert' at the Helsinki Festival. Previously Alanko collaborated with the symphonic metal band Nightwish composing the elegant and sophisticated classical arrangements for Imaginaerum The Movie, based on their hit album. Since 2018, Alanko has also held the role of Audio Director at Finnish Broadcasting Company YLE's radio department. Other upcoming projects include scoring assignments for Space X and Paris Fashion Week as well as numerous other sonic branding projects.﻿

﻿﻿

﻿Whether scoring for games, television or movies, Alanko's crafted soundtracks feature a unique composing style, rich with vibrant harmonies and highly unusual hybrid instrumentation, thanks to his roots in both electronic and classical music. Encompassing hard-edged all-electronic to sublime and emotional orchestral scores, his arranging style varies depending on the needs of the production, combining contemporary instruments with cutting-edge technology and custom-built tools for sculpting the sound – creating a memorable, timeless sonic experience, which is instantly recognizable.