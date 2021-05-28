Paul Chowdhry Added to Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's MOREOutdoor Comedy Line Up

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre have announced that Paul Chowdhry is joining this year's MOREoutdoor comedy line up. Other acts previously announced including Luisa Omielan, Aisling Bea, Jimmy Carr and Canned Laughter present a comedy fundraiser in support of the Trussell Trust featuring Lolly Adefope, Kemah Bob, Jen Brister, Bridget Christie, Ed Gamble, Rosie Jones, Jamali Maddix, Rose Matafeo, Mawaan Rizwan, and Suzi Ruffell.

MOREoutdoor events also include a 20th anniversary screening of Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge! and a screening of The Shining both presented by The Luna Cinema.

Paul Chowdhry (18 July) is a multi-award winning comedy powerhouse, known for his Amazon Prime special Live Innit as well as Taskmaster and Live at the Apollo. He comes to Regent's Park Open Air Theatre for a night of new heavy jokes.

Luisa Omielan, (04 July) who brings her show God is a Woman to Regent's Park, is the first British comedian to ever receive a BAFTA Breakthrough Award for comedy. She is known for her ground-breaking shows which are uplifting, thought provoking, ahead-of-the-times and damn funny. Cry your eyes out funny. Her past shows include What Would Beyoncé Do?!, Am I Right Ladies?! and Politics for Bitches which was adapted into a six part series for BBC Radio 4.

Aisling Bea (04 July) is an award winning writer comedian and actor known for her appearances on 8 Out of 10 Cats, Netflix's Living With Yourself and her Channel 4 sitcom This Way Up. She will be celebrating the 4th July at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre by playing around with some new and old material and inviting some of her exciting American friends to join her! A proportion of the profits from this show will be donated to Refuge - providing specialist support for women and children experiencing domestic violence.

Jimmy Carr (11 July) is one of Britain's best known comedians, hosting 8 Out of 10 Cats and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year. He brings his trademark black comedy to Regent's Park Open Air Theatre with his show, Terribly Funny

After a sell-out double header in 2020, Berk's Nest present Canned Laughter (15 August), another all-star comedy fundraiser in support of The Trussell Trust's London foodbanks. Now more than ever food banks are in need of our support. More than 14 million people in the UK live below the poverty line and the rise in food bank referrals has risen at least 81% since 2019. Profits from both shows will go directly to supporting London foodbanks within The Trussell Trust's nationwide network to help fight food poverty in the UK. The stellar line-up includes award winning comedians Jen Brister, Bridget Christie, Jamali Maddix, Rose Matafeo and Suzi Ruffell (at the early show) and Lolly Adefope, Kemah Bob, Ed Gamble, Rosie Jones and Mawaan Rizwan (at the late show).

MOREoutdoor also includes film screenings with The Luna Cinema. First up is a 20th anniversary screening of Baz Lurhman's classic musical Moulin Rouge! (22 August) with its iconic soundtrack including Lady Marmalade, Children of the Revolution, One Day I'll Fly Away, Roxanne, Come What May and the incredible Elephant Love Medley. They will also be screening Stanley Kubrick's seminal adaptation of Stephen King's The Shining (05 September). A thrilling cinematic experience not to be missed on the big screen as the night draws in!

The 2021 season, which will follow covid-secure procedures for as long as necessary - including an initial 50% reduction to seating capacity - also includes: Romeo & Juliet (17 June - 24 July) directed by Kimberley Sykes, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel (31 July - 25 September) directed by Timothy Sheader; a co-production with Unicorn Theatre of Anansi the Spider (7 - 24 July) directed by Justin Audibert for ages 3-7; and Dragons and Mythical Beasts directed by Derek Bond and Laura Cubitt for ages 3+ (13 August - 5 September).

Box Office: 0333 400 3562* | openairtheatre.com