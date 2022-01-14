Paul Aitchison to Present COULD IT BE MAGIC? at Wilton's Music Hall

Paul Aitchison, comedy actor and performer best known to fringe and BBC Radio 4 audiences as co-writer and performer in award-winning sketch act Mixed Doubles, will star in 'Could it Be Magic?' at Wilton's Music Hall from 1 - 5 February.



Playing all four acts in the finale of a spectacularly bizarre magic competition, Aitchison unleashes his unique blend of feel-good comedy with genuinely jaw-dropping magic tricks as each finalist competes for your vote and the hallowed trophy.



Bonkers... Bamboozling... But... Could It Be Magic?



Press night is Wednesday 2 February at 7.30pm.



Written and performed by Paul Aitchison, Directed by Owen Lewis.



Battling it out for the title and trophy...meet the Finalists:



KLAUSE FANTASTICHE



Germany's No1 Illusionist (in his price range) is known for his grand illusions, high production values and having Fantastiche hair. But how will he fare in a UK venue without his trusty battalion of dancers, stagehands and tigers?



ZANTOS THORNE



The self-professed 'Brain Fondler of Wisconsin'. This mind reading magician is dark, moody and ready to kill the competition. Winning would be just the boost he needs to move up in his career and out of his Mom's basement.



COLIN & CAROL

Household names since the 1970's, husband and wife team Colin and Carol are surely the golden couple of British conjouring, golden showered with awards and ready to prove they still have what it takes. Ingore the gossip columns, their relationship has never been stronger. Indeed, 'The Strongest Magic Is Their Love™'.



REG KETTLE

Founder, president and sometimes janitor of the Magic Ring Magical Society . Reg is your host and

(suspiciously) the current title holder...yet again. Excellent Availability through 2022/2023.



Four Magicians. One winner. Who wins? You decide...



Creative Team: Director Owen Lewis, Lighting Design Robbie Butler, Sound Design James Nicholson,

Projections Bruno Collins.

For more information visit: https://www.wiltons.org.uk/whatson/707-could-it-be-magic-