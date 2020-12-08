Park Theatre To Reopen In January With Programme Of Socially Distanced Shows And Masterclasses

Park Theatre has plans to re-open its doors in the New Year, with socially distanced shows in both auditoria: a revival of comedy thriller CORPSE! in Park90 from Thursday 7 - Saturday 30 January; COFFEE, CROISSANT AND A CONCERT, a Sunday series of chamber music concerts throughout January in Park200, followed by the premiere of spine chilling ghost story WHEN DARKNESS FALLS, in Park200 from 24 February - 13 March 2021.

Between 25 - 30 January, Park Theatre are also running PARK SESSIONS: GET INTO IT, a programme of free professional development opportunities for creatives that identify as working class, working class LGBTQI+, those who are D/deaf or disabled and those of a culturally diverse heritage curated in partnership with Holly Adomah Thompson of Getting in Formation. The workshops are supported by ACE and include GET INTO SUBTEXT WITH Jez Bond, GET INTO MARKETING WITH HOLLY ADOMAH THOMPSON, GET IN FORMATION LGBTQI+, Getting Over Fundraising Fears with Dorcas Morgan & Tania Dunn, GET INTO DEVISING THEATRE WITH NATASHA KATHI-CHANDRA, GETTING INTO SOUND DESIGN WITH NICOLA CHANG and Getting Into Your Own Theatre Company with Ryan Calais Cameron. A further workshop on accessible theatre will be announced in due course.

Artistic Director Jez Bond said, "We're so excited to be reopening our doors with a socially distanced programme of work in January. We can't wait to welcome back audiences for some much needed laughs in Corpse!, a tranquil series of Sunday concerts and the gripping new thriller When Darkness Falls. We're also starting the New Year by making a positive change in the world of theatre by offering a free programme of masterclasses to creatives from underrepresented groups. Thank you to everyone who has supported us so far - we look forward to welcoming you all back to the venue with enhanced Covid secure measures to ensure everyone visiting has an enjoyable and safe experience."

The mini season will kick off with a revival of comedy thriller CORPSE! in Park90, playing from Thursday 7 - Saturday 30 January 2021. CORPSE!, written by Gerald Moon and directed by Clive Brill, opened at Park Theatre on 4 March 2020, but was forced to close early due to the pandemic. Casting for the 2021 run includes Christopher Harper (Coronation Street), Paul Kemp (Imperium, RSC), the Olivier Award Winning Suzan Sylvester (A View From The Bridge, Aldwych Theatre) and Christopher Buckley (Brighton Beach Memoirs, Frinton Summer Theatre). Casting by Hayley Kaimakliotis, set design by Beth Colley, costume design by Neil Gordon, and with lighting and sound design by Pip Thurlow.

Evelyn Farrant - an actor - is exceedingly poor.

Rupert Farrant - his twin - is excessively rich.

There appears to be only one solution.

Evelyn must kill Rupert and inherit his wealth.

The time: the eve of Edward VIII's abdication speech.

The reluctant accomplice: Major Ambrose Powell

The essential grumpy landlady: Mrs McGee.

The likely prospect? Macabre Comedy Mayhem...

Online Booking & cast biogs at: https://www.parktheatre.co.uk/whats-on/corpse

Park200 will welcome audiences back in the New Year with a series of hour-long Sunday morning chamber music concerts from string quartet Ostara Chambers, born during lockdown, comprised of four local musicians, who wanted to find a way to fill the live music void, while building on the sense of community in the N4 area. COFFEE, CROISSANT AND A CONCERT will take place on Sundays 10 & 24 January, and 14 & 28 February.

Bring the whole family along to Park Theatre for a social, and safely distanced, Sunday morning - with coffee, pastries and an hour of classical music, plus one or two modern numbers thrown into the mix!

Online booking at: https://www.parktheatre.co.uk/whats-on/coffee-croissant-a-concert

WHEN DARKNESS FALLS - the premiere of a brand-new spine-chilling ghost story based on true events by James Milton & Paul Morrissey, and featuring Will Barton (The Last Temptation of Boris Johnson) and Alex Phelps (Hamlet, Shakespeare's Rose Theatre) - will play in Park200 from Wednesday 24 February - Saturday 13 March 2021. Set Design by Justin Williams, Sound Design by Tom Marshall and Magic and Illusion Design by John Bulleid.

Set on the island of Guernsey, When Darkness Falls tells the story of John Blondel; a history teacher who runs the local Historical Society. Tonight, as part of the weekly Vlog, a young paranormal expert is giving a talk on the island's incredible folklore and paranormal history. As John films, the stories unfold and we discover what happens when the wind blows, the seas swell and darkness falls.

Online booking & biogs at: https://www.parktheatre.co.uk/whats-on/when-darkness-falls

Park Sessions: Get Into It is curated in partnership with Holly Adomah Thompson (Getting in Formation) and funded by ACE and will run from 25 - 30 January in Park200. Tickets are free to eligible creatives, those that identify as working class, working class LGBTQI+, those who are D/deaf or Disabled and those of a culturally diverse heritage.

We define culturally diverse heritage as someone who is:

Black (African or Caribbean or part of the African or Caribbean Diaspora)

South east Asian and or east Asian

Middle eastern and or south Asian

Latinx

Dual heritage (provided that you also identify as part of the above)

Park Sessions: Getting into Sound Design with Nicola Chang

Mon 25 Jan 11am

Sound designer Nicola Chang, whose credits include deputy MD for SIX The Musical and who was a former member of the Old Vic 12, will walk you through the process of creating bold and emotive sound design ideas that enhance and complement the drama onstage.

https://www.parktheatre.co.uk/whats-on/park-sessions-getting-into-sound-design-with-nicola-chang

Park Sessions: Get into Subtext with Jez Bond

Tue 26 Jan 11am

Thinking of becoming a director? Or what about an actor? Does writing appeal to you? If so, using subtext in your practice is a very useful and transferable tool. Join Park Theatre's Artistic Director Jez Bond in a masterclass designed to help practitioners adapt this core skill into their creative practice.

https://www.parktheatre.co.uk/whats-on/park-sessions-get-into-subtext-with-jez-bond

Park Sessions: Getting Over Fundraising Fears with Dorcas Morgan and Tania Dunn

Wed 27 Jan 11am

Ever been intimidated at the thought of writing an Arts Council Application? Then this masterclass with two of the best minds in the business will help you set out on the path to fundraising success.

https://www.parktheatre.co.uk/whats-on/park-sessions-getting-over-fundraising-fears-with-dorcas-morgan-tania-dunn

Park Sessions: Getting into Your Own Theatre Company with Ryan Calais Cameron

Thu 28 Jan 1.30pm

Ryan Calais Cameron is an Award-winning playwright and Artistic Director of Theatre Company Nouveau Riche. If you've dreamt of starting your own theatre company but don't know where to start, Ryan will be offering practical tips and advice.

https://www.parktheatre.co.uk/whats-on/park-sessions-getting-into-your-own-theatre-company-with-ryan-calais-cameron

Park Sessions: Get into Marketing with Holly Adomah Thompson

Fri 29 Jan 11.30am

Holly Adomah Thompson has worked on marketing campaigns at Theatre Royal Stratford East, Bunker Theatre, and was a previous Park Theatre Marketing Intern. In this masterclass, you'll learn essential tips and advice on how to market your show.

https://www.parktheatre.co.uk/whats-on/park-sessions-get-into-marketing-with-holly-adomah-thompson

Park Sessions: Get into Devising Theatre with Natasha Kathi-Chandra

Sat 30 Jan 11am

Theatre director, writer & dramaturg Natasha Kathi-Chandra leads this session where you will light the spark of creativity and give form to new ideas for the stage. Including practical exercises on improvisation, collaboration and script writing.

https://www.parktheatre.co.uk/whats-on/park-sessions-get-into-devising-theatre-with-natasha-kathi-chandra

Park Sessions: Get In Formation LGBTQI+

Sat 30 Jan 2pm

In this ZOOM space, LGBTQI+ creatives can share their knowledge, their work, their practice and whatever brings them joy to a space created only for them.

https://www.parktheatre.co.uk/whats-on/park-sessions-get-in-formation-lgbtqi

Park Theatre received a grant as part of the Government's £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund, and the team has been working hard to make sure the venue can reopen safely and all up to date Covid-19 and social distancing guidelines are strictly adhered to. Seating in both auditoria have been reviewed and capacity reduced to ensure that audience bubbles will be seated at least 1m apart. This includes leaving space either side of each bubble and respacing or blocking off rows to allow additional space in front and behind. Extra health and safety measures have been put in place including additional cleaning, thermal scanners, screens at box office and the bar, hand sanitising stations, contactless ticketing, and having extra front of house staff to assist in social distancing.

Park Theatre has also been granted the use of Society of London Theatre & UK Theatre's See It Safely mark. The mark certifies that the venue is complying with the latest Government and industry COVID-19 guidelines, to ensure the safety of all staff and audiences.

